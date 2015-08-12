 
Author & Punisher - _Melk En Honing_
(Housecore Records, 2015)
by: Dan Lake (8 out of 10)
One of the great frustrations of my music-obsessed life is not yet having seen Tristan Shone play an Author & Punisher show. I've turned out for countless performances by nondescript dudes hashing it out on drums, guitar, bass and vox, with the occasional keyboard or second guitar to spice up the event. I've even geeked out to the Fantômas setup, in which the stringed instruments are drawn to the back of the stage and drums slid to the fore so that vocalist/electronics whiz Mike Patton and percussion pervertor Dave Lombardo can keep continuous eye contact (and thus hold the colossal headfuck together). But it all gets a little tiresome. I want to see a dude manhandling his growing series of self-constructed sound machines for the express purpose of extracting industrialized doom from his mechanical arsenal. I know the man tours, but somehow we've never crossed paths.

But maybe it's good to have waited this long. If it means getting to see Shone muscle out tracks from _Melk En Honing_, maybe right now is the perfect time to witness that A&P wizardry. _Melk_ is a monster album. If you heard 2012's _Ursus Americanus_ or the following year's _Women & Children_, you know basically what to expect: overdriven bass rape, wheezing foundry-reverb beats, nihilistic Godflesh shouts and semi-tonal singing, accompanied by thirty tons of distortion and grating sonic catastrophes that would each constitute startling experimentation on any other band's album but which come and go on _Melk_ like they're no great feat. If you've never listened to A&P, you're in for a treat. Or your in for recurring bouts of grueling nausea, depending on your physical constitution and musical preferences.

Like Godflesh, A&P's music elevates rhythmic considerations above all else, filling the remaining sonic space with buzzing abominations that hardly qualify as chords, once in a while tossing out a chilling moan or a simple, emotive keyboard line. Songs are protracted treatises on gravelly monotony, not individual pieces so much as welded-joint segments of one vast, intimidating beast. Whether or not you can hang with A&P will depend entirely on your acceptance of such harsh, oil-slicked and rusted-out landscapes. This isn't robot conquest -- this is man enslaving man amidst the ruined factory husks that litter land and sea after we've harvested the last organic compounds from Earth's sterile stone shell. _Melk_ offers no respite, unless you can find hope in the album's final cry: "Void! Null! Alive!"

Contact: http://authorandpunisher.bandcamp.com/

(article published 12/8/2015)


4/15/2009 J Smit 9 Pestilence - Resurrection Macabre
4/15/2009 P Azevedo 7 SaraLee - Damnation to Salvation
4/15/2009 D Cairns 5.5 Scar for Life - Scar for Life
4/15/2009 P Azevedo 6.5 The Eternal - Kartika
4/15/2009 P Azevedo 5.5 Trist - Willenskraft
4/15/2009 J Ulrey 8 Wino - Punctuated Equilibrium
3/30/2009 Q Kalis 8.5 Grave Digger - Ballads of a Hangman
3/30/2009 Q Kalis 8 Iron Fire - To the Grave
3/30/2009 Q Kalis 5 Pistons - We're Pistons
3/30/2009 Q Kalis 7 Quinta Essentia - Archetypal Transformation
3/30/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Sea of Nectar - Paramounts
3/30/2009 C Drishner 8.5 Sjenovik - Jouissance
3/30/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Various Artists - What Pleasing the Lord Looks Like Marriage: Extreme, Noise... and Terror from Japan & Israel
3/25/2009 Q Kalis 7 Carach Angren - Carach Angren
3/25/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Clawn - Deathless Beauty of the Silence
3/25/2009 Q Kalis 7 Folkearth - Father of Victory
3/25/2009 Q Kalis 5 Khazad Dhum - Human Breeds Evil
3/25/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Kroda - Live in Lemburg
3/25/2009 Q Kalis 8 Le Grand Guignol - The Great Maddening
3/25/2009 Q Kalis 6.5 Mechanism - Inspired Horrific
3/24/2009 Q Kalis 7 Abominant - Warblast
3/24/2009 Q Kalis 5.5 And Hell Followed With - Domain
3/24/2009 Q Kalis 5 Broken Ohms - Nocturnal Emissions
3/24/2009 J Smit 6 Dååth - The Concealers
3/24/2009 Q Kalis 7 Deathchain - Death Eternal
3/24/2009 Q Kalis 8 Dol Theeta - The Universe Expands
3/24/2009 C Burton 7 Menhir - Hildebrandslied
3/24/2009 J Smit 5.5 Samael - Above
3/15/2009 Q Kalis 4.5 Aanal Beehemoth - The Forest Paranoid
3/15/2009 Y Zhu 7 Colosseum - Chapter 2: Numquam
3/15/2009 Q Kalis 7 Flesh Grinder - Crumb's Crunchy Delights Organization
3/15/2009 D Cairns 4.5 Hammerforce - Dice
3/15/2009 Q Kalis 5 Infernal Scourge - Infernal Folklore
3/15/2009 D Cairns 8.5 Misery Index - Traitors
3/15/2009 Q Kalis 5 Red Gem of Hades - Aggressive Dissension
3/15/2009 J Smit 6 Rose Funeral - The Resting Sonata
3/15/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Serpentina Satelite - Nothing to Say
3/15/2009 Q Kalis 6 Svartthron - Bearer of the Crimson Flame
3/15/2009 J Smit 5 This Ending - Dead Harvest
3/15/2009 J Smit 6.5 Thyrfing - Hels Vite
3/15/2009 C Burton 7 Tribulation - The Horror
3/15/2009 P Williams 8.5 Vertigo Steps - Vertigo Steps
3/15/2009 Q Kalis 5.5 Vinterriket - Zeit-Los: Laut-Los
2/28/2009 C Drishner 0 20.SV - Apocalyptic Desert
2/28/2009 J Smit 4 Architects - Hollow Crown
2/28/2009 P Williams 8 Blindead - Autoscopia: Murder in Phazes
2/28/2009 C Drishner 3 Clint Listing - My Father, My Keeper
2/28/2009 J Smit 9.5 God Forbid - Earthsblood
2/28/2009 D Cairns 8 Nine Inch Nails - The Slip
2/28/2009 C Drishner 3.5 Sala Delle Colonne - Cronache
2/28/2009 Q Kalis 6.5 Vulcano - Tales From the Black Book
2/24/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 13 Winters - Dark Palace of Waterfalls
2/24/2009 Q Kalis 8 A Forest of Stars - The Corpse of Rebirth
2/24/2009 Q Kalis 3 Attila - The Soundtrack to a Party
2/24/2009 Q Kalis 7 Blodtru - The Death of the Spirit
2/24/2009 J Smit 9.5 Cannibal Corpse - Evisceration Plague
2/24/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Deathcrawl - The End is Not Near Enough
2/24/2009 C Drishner 8.5 Hateful Abandon - Famine
2/24/2009 C Drishner 5 Hour of 13 - Hour of 13
2/24/2009 D Cairns 9 Jucifer - L'Autrichienne
2/24/2009 Y Zhu 7 Leviathan - Massive Conspiracy Against All Life
2/24/2009 J Smit 5 Mantic Ritual - Executioner
2/24/2009 C Drishner 8 Misery - On Demon Wings
2/24/2009 C Drishner 7.5 No Hawaii - Bruce Lee in Your Brain
2/24/2009 D Cairns 9 Origin - Antithesis
2/24/2009 A McKay 8.5 Pro-Pain - No End in Sight
2/24/2009 Q Kalis 5 Refuse to Die - Collection of Agnostic Flies
2/24/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Tears of Mankind - Silent Veil of My Doom
2/24/2009 J Smit 8 The Faceless - Planetary Duality
2/24/2009 Q Kalis 5.5 Ur - Trieb
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 9 Bible of the Devil - Freedom Metal
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 8 Black Lotus - Harvest of Seasons
1/31/2009 K Sarampalis 10 Burst - Lazarus Bird
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 8 Enslaved - Vertebrae
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 7 Geisha - Die Verbrechen der Liebe
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 6.5 Lecherous Nocturne - The Age of Miracles Has Passed
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 7 Maegashira - The Stark Arctic
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 8 Ofermod - Tiamtu
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 7.5 Outlaw Order - Dragging Down the Enforcer
1/31/2009 J Ulrey 8 Ross the Boss - New Metal Leader
1/31/2009 C Burton 6 Where She Wept - The Deer Will Hunt
1/23/2009 J Ulrey 8.5 Abigail Williams - In the Shadow of a Thousand Suns
1/23/2009 J Ulrey 7 Agathocles - Grind Is Protest
1/23/2009 J Ulrey 7 Anael - From Arcane Fires
1/23/2009 J Ulrey 10 Asva - What You Don't Know Is Frontier
1/23/2009 J Smit 9 Behemoth - At the Arena ov Aion - Live Apostasy
1/23/2009 J Ulrey 7 Dagoba - Face the Colossus
1/23/2009 A Erickson 8 Ereb Altor - By Honour
1/23/2009 A Erickson 7 Forest Silence - Philosophy of Winter
1/23/2009 J Ulrey 8.5 Hellveto - Neoheresy
1/23/2009 J Ulrey 8 Kommandant - Stormlegion
1/23/2009 J Smit 10 Napalm Death - Time Waits for No Slave
1/23/2009 C Beskeen 7 The Dying - Triumph of Tragedy
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 7 Abstract Rapture - Democadencia
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 8 Abstract Spirit - Liquid Dimensions Change
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 8 Blastmasters - Twisted Metal
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 8 Drone Lebanon / Wertham - Roma / Yerushalayim
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 7 Dyscord - Dakota
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 8.5 Faith - Blessed?
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 8 Flegethon - Behind a Side of Times
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 5 Fredrik Klingwall - Chronicles in Decay
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 7 Fredrik Klingwall - The Resilience
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 6 Lord Shades - The Downfall of Fire - Enmek
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 7 Lymphatic Phlegm - Show-Off Cadavers - The Anatomy of Self Display
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 4 Traumatic Voyage - Cogito Ergo Sum
1/22/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Weeping Silence - End of an Era
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Anachronaeon - The New Dawn
1/15/2009 J Ulrey 9.5 Cynic - Traced in Air
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 8 Emancer - Twilight and Randomness
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 8 Ereb Altor - By Honour
1/15/2009 P Azevedo 7.5 Forest of Shadows - Six Waves of Woe
1/15/2009 J Ulrey 7.5 Gore - Hart Gore / Mean Man's Dream
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Gravehill - Metal of Death / The Advocation of Death and Suicide
1/15/2009 J Ulrey 6.5 Kreator - Hordes of Chaos
1/15/2009 Q Kalis Lyrinx / Elysian Blaze / DOR - Universal Absence
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 8 Moonlyght - Shining
1/15/2009 P Azevedo 5 Pantheist - Journey Through Lands Unknown
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 6.5 Quetev Meriri - Quetev Meriri
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 8 Sacred Dawn - Gears of the Machine... A New Beginning
1/15/2009 J Ulrey 8.5 Samothrace - Life's Trade
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 6.5 Sarea - Rise of a Dying World
1/15/2009 J Smit 5.5 Sepultura - A-Lex
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 8.5 Sig:Ar:Tyr - Beyond the North Winds
1/15/2009 Q Kalis 8 Stuck Mojo - The Great Revival
1/15/2009 J Ulrey 7.5 Wastelander - Wardrive
1/8/2009 J Ulrey Destruction / Headhunter - D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. / Parasite of Society
1/8/2009 J Ulrey 8.5 Ehnahre - The Man Closing Up
1/8/2009 J Ulrey 8.5 Gojira - The Way of All Flesh
1/8/2009 J Ulrey 6.5 Guillotine - Blood Money
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 7 Life Illusion - Into the Darkness of My Soul
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 6 Martyrs Shrine - Martyrs Shrine
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 8.5 Miel Noir / B-Machina - Weiss
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 7 Monoliyth - Imminent Demise
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 8.5 Neurosis Inc. - Subversivos Espirituales
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 7 Noctis - For Future's Past
1/8/2009 C Drishner 8 P.H.O.B.O.S. - Anoedipal
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Red Descending - Where Dreams Come to Die
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 8.5 Reino Ermitano - Rituales Interiores
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 7.5 Shade Empire - Zero Nexus
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 5.5 Urn - Soul Destroyers
1/8/2009 C Drishner Various - Anthrosphere Volume 1
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 3 Vietah - Zorny Maroz
1/8/2009 J Ulrey 7.5 Voetsek - Infernal Command
1/8/2009 Q Kalis 6 Weeping Birth - Anosognosic Industry of the I
1/6/2009 Q Kalis 6 Cessation of Life - Path of Totality
1/6/2009 Q Kalis 7 Dr Doom / Collision - Split
1/6/2009 Q Kalis 4 Grimlord - Blood Runneth Over
1/6/2009 Q Kalis 7 Magister Dixit - My Anger Is an Eternal Field of Demonized Mercenaries
1/6/2009 Q Kalis 7 Monarque - Fier Heretique
1/6/2009 Q Kalis 6.5 Psychon Vex - Bleak Remembrance
1/6/2009 Q Kalis 2.5 Sektarism - L’Offrande
1/6/2009 Q Kalis 5.5 Vespers Descent - Reality Dysfunction
12/26/2008 C Drishner 7.5 Capitollium - Bloodfall of Flesh
12/26/2008 C Drishner 5.5 De Profundis - Beyond Redemption
12/26/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Ethernal - Grim Ethernity
12/26/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Fairytale Abuse - The Spirit Tower
12/26/2008 Q Kalis 6 Fightcast - Breeding a Divinity
12/26/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Les Fragments de la Nuit - Musique du Crepuscule
12/26/2008 Q Kalis 5.5 Speirling - The Piper
12/13/2008 P Williams 7 Cradle of Filth - Godspeed on the Devil's Thunder
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 8 Fall of the Idols - The Séance
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 8 Floodstain - Dreams Make Monsters
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 7 Funerarium - Nocthule
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Heavy Lord - Chained to the World
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 9 Jex Thoth - Jex Thoth
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Masterstroke - Sleep
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Motherstone - Biolence
12/13/2008 C Beskeen 3 Sikh - One More Piece
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 8 Sub Rosa - Strega
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 8 The Gates of Slumber - Conqueror
12/13/2008 Q Kalis 7 Universum - Leto Destinatus
12/3/2008 P Williams 8 Abhorred - The Infinite
12/3/2008 Q Kalis 8 Bilocate - Sudden Death Syndrome
12/3/2008 Y Zhu 8 Ceremonial Castings - Into the Black Forest of Witchery
12/3/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Ceremonial Castings - Salem 1692
12/3/2008 Q Kalis 7 Cyaegha - Steps of Descent
12/3/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Dead Congregation - Purifying Consecrated Ground
12/3/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Demonstealer - And Chaos Will Reign
12/3/2008 P Williams 8.5 Diorrhea - B-XVI
12/3/2008 C Beskeen 5 Grim Monolith - Mooncrowned
12/3/2008 C Beskeen 8 S-Core - Gust of Rage
12/3/2008 P Williams 7.5 Theocracy - Mirror of Souls
12/3/2008 Q Kalis 7 Theudho - Cult of Wuotan
12/3/2008 Q Kalis 8 Tyr - Land
12/3/2008 C Beskeen 7 Wojna - The Long Awaited Silence
11/19/2008 Y Zhu 8 Behemoth - Ezkaton
11/19/2008 J Smit 4 Six Feet Under - Death Rituals
11/19/2008 J Ulrey 9 Ufomammut - Idolum
11/11/2008 C Beskeen 6 Axiom - Defiant Heathen Spirit
11/11/2008 J Smit 8.5 Satyricon - The Age of Nero
11/11/2008 J Smit 10 The Amenta - n0n
11/9/2008 P Azevedo 8.5 Bloodbath - The Fathomless Mastery
11/9/2008 P Azevedo 8 Doom:VS - Dead Words Speak
11/7/2008 J Smit 4.5 Ascension of the Watchers - Numinosum
11/7/2008 J Ulrey 7.5 Impiety - Dominator EP
11/7/2008 J Smit 8 Kampfar - Heimgang
11/7/2008 J Smit 7 Lord Belial - The Black Curse
11/7/2008 J Smit 8.5 Sylosis - The Conclusion of an Age
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 7 Anatolian Wisdom - Where the Iblis Dwells
10/31/2008 J Smit 5 As Eden Burns - The Great Celestial Delusion
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Cease.and.Desist - Bliss
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Cephalectomy - The Dream Cycle Mythos
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Ixxion - Ixxion
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 3 Killgasm - Goat Grind
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 7 Memorioquia - Auradeutung
10/31/2008 N Shahpazov 7 Mörker - Höstmakter
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Sacred Oath - ...'Til Death Do Us Part (Live in Germany)
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Servile Sect - Stratospheric Passenger
10/31/2008 J Smit 7 Severed Saviour - Servile Insurrection
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 6 The Cold Existence - The Essence
10/31/2008 J Smit 7.5 The Modern Age Slavery - Damned to Blindness
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 8 Underthreat - Deathmosphere
10/31/2008 Q Kalis 7 Withershin - Ashen Banners
10/24/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Angel Blake - The Descended
10/24/2008 J Smit 2.5 Artas - The Healing
10/24/2008 N Shahpazov 7.5 Austere - Withering Illusions and Desolation
10/24/2008 N Shahpazov Austere / Isolation - Bleak...
10/24/2008 Q Kalis 5.5 Black Succubi - Black Succubi
10/24/2008 J Smit 6 Bleeding Through - Declaration
10/24/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 End the Century - Hammer and the Anvil
10/24/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Iron Giant - Creator of Scars
10/24/2008 Q Kalis 7 Midnight Idols - Nightrulers
10/24/2008 J Smit 9 Psycroptic - Ob(Servant)
10/24/2008 Q Kalis 3 Sacrilegious Impalement - Sacrilegious Impalement
10/24/2008 J Smit 8.5 SSS - The Dividing Line
10/24/2008 J Smit 5.5 Unearth - The March
10/24/2008 A Erickson 7 Woe - A Spell for the Death of Man
10/10/2008 P Williams 4 Dragonforce - Ultra Breakdown
10/10/2008 P Williams 6 Nervecell - Human Chaos
10/8/2008 A Erickson 8 Amon Amarth - Twilight of the Thunder God
10/8/2008 A Lineker 5.5 Judas Priest - Nostradamus
10/5/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Abbildung - Two-Sphere Geometry
10/5/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Aeons of Eclipse - The Hour of Desolation
10/5/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Aere Aeternus - Humanity Needs No Funeral
10/5/2008 J Smit 7.5 Austrian Death Machine - Total Brutal
10/5/2008 J Ulrey 9 Farflung - A Wound in Eternity
10/5/2008 J Ulrey 7.5 Gnaw Their Tongues - An Epiphanic Vomiting of Blood
10/5/2008 C Drishner 1 Limb From Limb - Rip Him From His Fucking Throne
10/5/2008 C Drishner 8 'Neath - The Spiders Sleep
10/5/2008 C Drishner 2.5 The Dead - The Dead
10/5/2008 J Smit 8.5 The Haunted - Versus
10/5/2008 J Ulrey 8.5 Thou - Peasant
10/5/2008 J Ulrey 8.5 Trees - Lights Bane
9/30/2008 Q Kalis 6 + / - - + / -
9/30/2008 Q Kalis 6 Ancestral Legacy - Trapped Within the Words
9/30/2008 Q Kalis 7 Another Black Day - Another Black Day
9/30/2008 Q Kalis 7 Diphtheria - To Wait for Fire
9/30/2008 Q Kalis Frankenbok - The Last Ditch Redemption
9/30/2008 Q Kalis 7 Gog - Noriah Mills
9/30/2008 J Ulrey 4.5 Head on Collision - Ritual Sacrifice
9/30/2008 K Sarampalis 8 Omnium Gatherum - The Redshift
9/30/2008 J Smit 9.5 Revolting Cocks - Sex-O Olympic-O
9/30/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Thy Endless Wrath - Next to the Throne of Chaos
9/30/2008 Q Kalis 7 Verjnuarmu - Ruatokansan Uamunkoetto
9/30/2008 Q Kalis 6 Vrankenvorde - Schlachtensang
9/18/2008 J Ulrey 7 Metallica - Death Magnetic
9/18/2008 J Smit 8 Metallica - Death Magnetic
9/17/2008 P Azevedo 9 Anathema - Hindsight
9/17/2008 J Ulrey 0 Burzum - Anthology
9/17/2008 N Shahpazov 1 Freya Aswynn & 6Comm - The Fruits of Yggdrasil
9/17/2008 J Ulrey 9 Iced Earth - The Crucible of Man (Something Wicked, Part 2)
9/17/2008 J Smit 6.5 Sinister - The Silent Howling
9/17/2008 J Smit 4 Slipknot - All Hope Is Gone
9/17/2008 J Ulrey 8.5 The Funeral Pyre - Wounds
9/17/2008 J Ulrey 7 Unleashed - Hammer Battalion
9/17/2008 P Azevedo 7.5 Various - My Own Wolf: A New Approach to Ulver
9/17/2008 J Smit 7 Whitechapel - This Is Exile
9/17/2008 J Ulrey 9 Withered - Folie Circulaire
9/1/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Ahoora - All in Blood With You
9/1/2008 Q Kalis 8 Apeiron - The Cruel Crime
9/1/2008 Q Kalis Bleiburg - Open Wound
9/1/2008 J Smit 6 Bonded by Blood - Feed the Beast
9/1/2008 J Ulrey 7 Coffins - Buried Death
9/1/2008 J Ulrey 6.5 Daylight Dies - Lost to the Living
9/1/2008 J Ulrey 9.5 Dead Man - Euphoria
9/1/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 I.A. Serpentor - Onoskelis
9/1/2008 J Smit 5 Into Eternity - The Incurable Tragedy
9/1/2008 J Smit 5.5 Jeff Loomis - Zero Order Phase
9/1/2008 J Smit 9 Keep of Kalessin - Kolossus
9/1/2008 J Smit 8 Order of Ennead - Order of Ennead
9/1/2008 Q Kalis 4.5 Sorcier des Glaces - Moonrise in Total Darkness
9/1/2008 J Smit 5.5 Stick to Your Guns - Comes From the Heart
9/1/2008 Q Kalis 7 Traumatic Voyage - Khiaoscuro
9/1/2008 A Marouchos 8 Underjordiska / Spectral Lore - Split
9/1/2008 J Smit 4 Unsun - The End of Life
9/1/2008 J Smit 8.5 Zero Hour - Dark Deceiver
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 7 Akrival - Vitriolic
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 9 Alpha Galates - A Stimulus for Reason
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 6 Antares Predator - Banquet of Ashes
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 6 Battle Dagorath - Eternal Throne
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 9 Crystalmoors - Antiqvum Exqvirite Matrem
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 8 Diabolic - Chaos in Hell / Possessed by Death
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 7 El Soter - Appletree of Discord
8/22/2008 A Erickson 7 Endstille - Dominanz
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 9.5 Exhorder - Slaughter in the Vatican
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 6 Fratricide - Prayers for an Apocalypse
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 8 Lyrinx - Nihilistic Purity
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 7 Majdanek Waltz - Hamlet's Childhood
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 6 Maleficum Orgia - Maleficum Orgia
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 8 Nifelheim / Vulcano - Thunder Metal
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Noneuclid - The Crawling Chaos
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 7 Paganus - Paganus
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 5 Steel Rider - Eat the Monster
8/22/2008 A Erickson 7 Striborg - Ghostwoodlands
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 The Profane - Chaosbreed
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Volition - Volition
8/22/2008 Q Kalis 9 Werkraum - Early Love Music
8/9/2008 Q Kalis 7 Abomino Aetas - Sower of Death
8/9/2008 J Smit 8 Benediction - Killing Music
8/9/2008 J Smit 5 Elysia - The Lion of Judas
8/9/2008 J Smit 5 Gorgoroth - True Norwegian Black Metal
8/9/2008 Q Kalis 6 Horde - Hellig Usvart
8/9/2008 J Smit 6 Machinery - The Passing
8/9/2008 N Shahpazov 8.5 Melencolia Estatica - Letum
8/9/2008 J Smit 9 Nachtmystium - Assassins: Black Meddle Part 1
8/9/2008 J Ulrey 8.5 Opeth - Watershed
8/9/2008 N Shahpazov 7 Soul Stealer - Soul Stealer
8/9/2008 J Smit 8.5 Soulfly - Conquer
8/9/2008 J Smit 8.5 The Banner - Frailty
8/9/2008 J Smit 5.5 Time Has Come - White Fuzz
8/9/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Various - Metal Message IV
8/9/2008 Q Kalis 1.5 XXX Maniak / Coffins - Split
7/26/2008 A Marouchos 7 Sempervirens - Dirge of the Dying Year
7/19/2008 A Marouchos 7.5 Bohemian Grove - Age of Retrogression
7/19/2008 C Burton 6 Sapremia - With Winter Comes Despair
7/13/2008 K Sarampalis 7 Andras - Iron Way
7/13/2008 P Azevedo 9 Bloodbath - The Wacken Carnage
7/13/2008 N Shahpazov 8 Brocken Moon - Das Märchen vom Schnee
7/13/2008 J Ulrey 7 Coffin Birth - The Miracle of Death
7/13/2008 C Drishner 7.5 C-T Prevail - Mean Season
7/13/2008 J Ulrey 7 Cursed - III: Architects of Troubled Sleep
7/13/2008 N Shahpazov 5 Darkest Era - The Journey Through Damnation
7/13/2008 Q Kalis 5 Detonator 666 - Supremacy and Tyranny
7/13/2008 C Drishner 3.5 Ebonmortis - Reconstruction by Force
7/13/2008 C Drishner 9 EVP - Postmortem Canticles of Necromancy
7/13/2008 C Drishner 1.5 Helangår - [kwIn’tes sens]
7/13/2008 C Drishner 6.5 Hell United - HornoKracy
7/13/2008 C Drishner 5.5 Heritech - Prophecy: the Apocalypse Enigma
7/13/2008 N Shahpazov 7 HomSelvareg - HomSelvareg
7/13/2008 Q Kalis 6 Inferno Requiem - Gloomy Night Stories
7/13/2008 J Ulrey 8 Javelina - Javelina
7/13/2008 P Azevedo 5 Klimt 1918 - Just in Case We'll Never Meet Again
7/13/2008 J Ulrey 7.5 Lutemkrat - The Last Survivor
7/13/2008 P Azevedo 7 My Dying Bride - An Ode to Woe
7/13/2008 P Azevedo 7 Serotonal - The Futility of Trying to Avoid the Unavoidable
7/13/2008 P Azevedo 8 Stille Opprör - S.o2
7/13/2008 P Azevedo 7.5 Todesbonden - Sleep Now, Quiet Forest
7/13/2008 P Azevedo 6 Transit - Decent Man on a Desperate Moon
7/13/2008 J Ulrey 7.5 Zodiak - Sermons
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Artificial Light Attraction - Fragile Skin
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Burned in Effigy - Burned in Effigy
7/2/2008 K Sarampalis 9.5 Darkspace - III
7/2/2008 P Azevedo 8 Dornenreich - In Luft geritzt
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Edenbridge - MyEarthDream
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 7 Feast of Corpses - Sickness of Mankind
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Gaias Pendulum - Scarlet Visions
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 9 Grima Morstua - llustratio per Horribilem Obscuritatem
7/2/2008 J Smit 7 Hemlock - No Time for Sorrow
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Hollenthon - Opus Magnum
7/2/2008 J Smit 9 Krisiun - Southern Storm
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Majestic Downfall / Ansia - Split
7/2/2008 K Sarampalis 9 Mar de Grises - Draining the Waterheart
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 5 Martyrum Omnium - War Code
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 8 Mortuary Drape - Into the Catachthonium
7/2/2008 P Azevedo 9 Mourning Beloveth - A Disease for the Ages
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 7 Neronoia - Il Rumore Delle Cose
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Nevetherym - Rendezvous
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 8 Nidsang - The Mark of Death
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Oblique Rain - Isohyet
7/2/2008 J Smit 5 One Way Mirror - One Way Mirror
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 8 Phragments - The Burning World
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 7 Power Quest - Master of Illusion
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 6 The Frost / Black Fire - Between Ice and Fire / Illucescit Mortis Jesu
7/2/2008 J Smit 8.5 The Rotted - Get Dead or Die Trying
7/2/2008 J Ulrey 3.5 Vinterriket - Gebirgshshenstille
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 7 Waldheim - Fight Against Time
7/2/2008 Q Kalis 7 Wicca - Splendid Deed
6/22/2008 Q Kalis 4 Highgate - Untitled
6/22/2008 Q Kalis 7 In Arkadia - Blind Oppression
6/22/2008 K Sarampalis 9 Moonspell - Night Eternal
6/22/2008 Q Kalis 7 Overoth - Death Personified
6/22/2008 Q Kalis 8 Skogyr - Skogyr
6/22/2008 Q Kalis 8 Various - ...Where Tattered Clouds Are Stranding
6/22/2008 Q Kalis 6 Wall of Sleep - And Hell Followed With Him
6/17/2008 P Azevedo 8.5 Bloodbath - Unblessing the Purity
6/17/2008 Q Kalis 7 Boltdown - Omnicide
6/17/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Gates of Winter - Lux Aeterna
6/17/2008 Q Kalis 8 Graveyard - Graveyard
6/17/2008 Q Kalis 8 In Mourning - Shrouded Divine
6/17/2008 Q Kalis 8 Internal Suffering - Awakening of the Rebel
6/17/2008 Q Kalis 5.5 Nuclear Desecration - Desecrated Temple of Impurity
6/17/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Sacrilegio - La Tradizione Ermetica
6/17/2008 Q Kalis 5.5 Various - Extreme Metal Inside
6/13/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Evoken - A Caress of the Void
6/13/2008 Q Kalis 8 Various - Might Is Right: Nordic Warchants II
6/11/2008 C Drishner 9.5 Abysmal Grief - Abysmal Grief
6/11/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Avsolutized - Den Svarta Nandans Genealogi
6/11/2008 J Ulrey 9.5 Burning Witch - Crippled Lucifer
6/11/2008 Q Kalis Different State & Sigill - Spazmatic[k] Spell
6/11/2008 Q Kalis 7 Exit Strategy - United State of Amnesia
6/11/2008 Q Kalis 8 Nascent - Nascent
6/11/2008 Q Kalis 4.5 Various - Bajo el Signo de la Violencia: Tribute to Masacre
6/11/2008 Q Kalis 6 Velonnic Sin - Ophidious
6/11/2008 Q Kalis 4 Vinterriket - Kaelte, Schee und Eis - Rekapitulation der Winterszeit
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 7th Angel - In Your Face
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 6 Achenar - All Will Change
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 5 Annulond - Battles, Singing and Ale Drinking
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 7 Arcadia - Cold Cold Bodies
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 4.5 Ashen Reign - Immortality
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 3 Aska - Dar Vanvett Gror
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 4 Bisclaveret - Amalgame
6/8/2008 J Smit 6.5 Blackwinds - Flesh Inferno
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 5 Bladesmith - Legion of Swords
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 9.5 Celestia - Frigidiis Apotheosia: Abstinencia Genesiis
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 5 Israthoum - Black Scenery Avatar
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Nonpoint - Vengeance
6/8/2008 Q Kalis 7 Wykked Wytch - Memories of a Dying Whore
5/25/2008 J Smit 9 Deicide - Till Death Do Us Part
5/25/2008 J Smit 8 Demiurg - The Hate Chamber
5/25/2008 J Smit 3.5 Fate - Vultures
5/25/2008 J Smit 7 Hail of Bullets - ...Of Frost and War
5/25/2008 A Marouchos 7 Korinth - Sign of Eternal Return
5/25/2008 C Drishner 9.5 Rorcal - The Way We Are, the Way We Were, the Way We Will Be...
5/25/2008 N Shahpazov 9 Sonne Hagal - Jordansfrost
5/25/2008 J Smit 8.5 Venomous Concept - Poisoned Apple
5/11/2008 J Smit 6 Annotations of an Autopsy - Before the Throne of Infection
5/11/2008 A Marouchos 6 AX - Glare of Autumn
5/11/2008 K Sarampalis 8 Circle II Circle - Delusions of Grandeur
5/11/2008 P Azevedo 8 Dark Suns - Grave Human Genuine
5/11/2008 P Azevedo 8.5 Dimension Zero - He Who Shall Not Bleed
5/11/2008 A Marouchos 7 fragment. - monolith
5/11/2008 J Smit 9 Ihsahn - angL
5/11/2008 J Smit 6 Martriden - The Unsettling Dark
5/11/2008 K Sarampalis 6.5 Mass Extinction - Creation's Undoing
5/11/2008 J Smit 7.5 Ministry - Cover Up
5/11/2008 P Azevedo 6 Noekk - The Minstrel's Curse
5/11/2008 P Azevedo 8.5 Nucleus Torn - Knell
5/11/2008 J Smit 7 Stigma - When Midnight Strikes!
5/11/2008 A Marouchos 8 Underjordiska - Dystert Vilse
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 5 13 Winters - Where the Souls Wander
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 4 Aiton - Akhetaten
4/27/2008 J Smit 5 Belphegor - Bondage Goat Zombie
4/27/2008 A McKay 8.5 Cavalera Conspiracy - Inflikted
4/27/2008 J Smit 8.5 Cryptopsy - The Unspoken King
4/27/2008 J Smit 8.5 Death Angel - Killing Season
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 8 Deinonychus - War Machines
4/27/2008 A Erickson 5 Ebonmortis - Reconstruction by Force
4/27/2008 A Erickson 7.5 Ezurate - An Ending to Revelations
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 7 Heorot - Ragnarok
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 IIIrd Sovereign - Destined to Suffer
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 7 Inexacta - Previous Trick Us
4/27/2008 A Erickson 7 Insurrect - Fucking Infinity
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Izo - Sons of Izo
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 1 Leachim - In Limitless Hate
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Runemagick - Dawn of the End
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 7 Skindred - Roots Rock Riot
4/27/2008 A Erickson 6 Smaga - My Lands
4/27/2008 J Smit 10 Soilent Green - The Inevitable Collapse in the Presence of Conviction
4/27/2008 J Smit 9 Testament - The Formation of Damnation
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Thoughts Betrayed - Recollection
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 6 War for War - Kovy Odjinud
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 6 Wolok - Servum Pecus
4/27/2008 Q Kalis 8 Yggdrasil - Kvaellningsvindar oever Nordroent Land
4/15/2008 A McKay 9.5 Hate Eternal - Fury & Flames
4/15/2008 K Sarampalis 7.5 In Flames - A Sense of Purpose
4/13/2008 J Smit 5 Arsis - We Are the Nightmare
4/13/2008 J Smit 8.5 Dismember - Dismember
4/13/2008 J Smit 5.5 Eternal Lord - Blessed Be This Nightmare
4/13/2008 J Smit 7 Suicide Silence - The Cleansing
4/13/2008 J Smit 6 Warrel Dane - Praises to the War Machine
4/13/2008 J Smit 8 Zimmer's Hole - When You Were Shouting at the Devil, We Were in League With Satan
4/6/2008 A Marouchos 8 Animus Mortis - Atrabilis (Residues From Verb & Flesh)
4/6/2008 C Drishner 7.5 Avichi - The Divine Tragedy
4/6/2008 A Erickson 7 Dark Ages - Choirs of Damnation
4/6/2008 C Drishner 3.5 Eclectika - The Last Blue Bird
4/6/2008 A Erickson 8 Jotunspor - Gleipnirs Smeder
4/6/2008 N Shahpazov 5.5 Kawir - Ophiolatreia
4/6/2008 A McKay 9 Lizzy Borden - Appointment With Death
4/6/2008 A Marouchos 7.5 Nåstrond - Muspellz Synir
4/6/2008 K Sarampalis 9 Septicflesh - Communion
4/6/2008 N Shahpazov 7.5 Sol - Let There Be a Massacre
4/6/2008 C Drishner 9 Spell Forest - Lucifer Rex II - Celebrare a Furvum Luna in Martis
4/6/2008 C Drishner 7 Sword Toward Self - Dissolution Mantras
4/4/2008 Q Kalis 8 Centurion's Ghost - The Great Work
4/4/2008 Q Kalis Ezurate - Infernal Dominatio
4/4/2008 Q Kalis 7 Ezurate - Blasphemous Hierarchy
4/4/2008 Q Kalis 7 Promises - In the Pharmacy
4/4/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Salute - Above the Law
4/4/2008 Q Kalis 8 Siebensunden - Teratologen
4/4/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Space Eater - Merciful Angel
4/4/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 The Embodiment - Legeon
4/4/2008 Q Kalis 7 Vuohivasara - The Sigil
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 7 Absurd Conflict - Absurd Conflict
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 8 Anachronaeon - As the Last Human Spot in Me Dies
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 8 Dantalion - Call of the Broken Souls
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 7 Die Pigeon Die - Ripped from V to A
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 8 Draco Hypnalis - Imagination
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 6 Hemoragy - Jesus King of Wine
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Innerdeathexperience - Red Paradox at the Origin of my Disease
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 7 Kadaver - This Time... It's Cancer
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 7 Kauan - Lumikuuro
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 8 Otkroveniya Dozhdya - Mramornye Tona Otchayaniya
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Parasophisma - A Variable Invariability...
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Poets to Their Beloved - Embrace the Fool
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 8 Syrach - Days of Wrath
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 6 The Morningside - The Wind, the Trees and the Shadows of the Past
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 8 Thrown - The Suicidal Kings Occult
3/15/2008 Q Kalis 8 Worship - Dooom
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 7 Alcest - Souvenirs d'un Autre Monde
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 5 Artisian - Seargte le Reothadh
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Burning Saviours - Nymphs and Weavers
3/11/2008 N Shahpazov 5 Der Blutharsch - The Philosopher's Stone
3/11/2008 A Erickson 6 Dirge - Wings of Lead Over Dormant Seas
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 7 Drautran - Throne of the Depths
3/11/2008 A Marouchos 8 Eibon la Furies - Yours Truly... Eibon la Furies... From Hell
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 6.5 Eternity - Funeral Mass
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 7.5 Farsot - IIII
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 6.5 Flagellation - Incinerate Disintegrate
3/11/2008 N Shahpazov 8.5 Grívf - Yggdrasil
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 8 Helrunar - Baldr ok Íss
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 2.5 Hymen Holocaust - Hymen Holocaust
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Musk Ox - Musk Ox
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 8 Must Missa - Martyr of Wrath
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 8.5 Novembre - The Blue
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 9.5 Opeth - The Roundhouse Tapes
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 Oresund Space Collective - The Black Tomato
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 8 Pedigree - Growing Apart
3/11/2008 N Shahpazov 7 Saattue - Jäähyvästi
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 7 Shargath - Bowel Sounds of a Deaf Man
3/11/2008 P Azevedo 6 Subcyde - Subcyde
3/11/2008 Q Kalis 7.5 The Accursed - Seasons of the Scythe
2/25/2008 C Drishner 0.5 Aigro Mucifelam - Lost Sounds Departure
2/25/2008 J Smit 8.5 Averse Sefira - Advent Parallax
2/25/2008 J Smit 8.5 Meshuggah - obZen
2/25/2008 J Smit 4 Necromantia - The Sound of Lucifer Storming Heaven
2/25/2008 J Smit 5 Norther - N
2/25/2008 J Smit 9 Shatter Messiah - God Burns Like Flesh
2/25/2008 A Marouchos 8.5 Spearhead - Decrowning the Irenarch
2/25/2008 C Drishner 2.5 Spiculum Iratus / Bestial Incarnation - Monuments of Decimation
2/25/2008 J Smit 8.5 The Arcane Order - In the Wake of Collisions
2/25/2008 J Smit 8 To-Mera - Delusions
2/25/2008 J Smit 7 Warbringer - War Without End
2/16/2008 A Marouchos 8.5 Arkhon Infaustus - Orthodoxyn
2/16/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Danny Tanner - The Finest Grind
2/16/2008 A Erickson 8.5 Drudkh - Anti-Urban
2/16/2008 Q Kalis 6 Dying Regret - The Price of Human Ruin
2/16/2008 A Erickson 7 Eluveitie - Spirit
2/16/2008 Q Kalis 7 Folkearth - Drakkars in the Mist
2/16/2008 Q Kalis 8 Folkearth - A Nordic Poem
2/16/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Folkearth - By the Sword of My Father
2/16/2008 Q Kalis 7 Hexperos - The Garden of the Hesperides
2/16/2008 Q Kalis 4.5 Seraphim Slaughter - Scum Terror
2/16/2008 Q Kalis 8 Valhom - Despair
2/16/2008 A McKay 8 Virgin Black - Requiem - Fortissimo
2/16/2008 A Erickson 9.5 Walknut - Graveforests and Their Shadows
2/3/2008 Q Kalis Arz - Serai / The Magi
2/3/2008 J Smit 9 Brain Drill - Apocalyptic Feasting
2/3/2008 J Smit 5 Brainstorm - Downburst
2/3/2008 Q Kalis 5.5 Caliginous - Reap the Atrocity
2/3/2008 Q Kalis Crystal Moors / Omendark - Nabia Orebia / Oroimenaren Sustraiak
2/3/2008 J Smit 8 Deranged - The Red Light Murder Case
2/3/2008 J Smit 8 Ophiolatry - Transmutation
2/3/2008 Q Kalis 7 Raxa - Oxlahun Ti Ku
2/3/2008 A Marouchos 6.5 Sacrilegious Impalement - Sacrilegious Impalement
2/3/2008 J Smit 7.5 The Agony Scene - Get Damned
2/3/2008 J Smit 6 The Breathing Process - In Waking: Divinity
2/3/2008 J Smit 7.5 The Red Death - Godmakers
1/26/2008 Q Kalis 4.5 Crest of Darkness - Give Us the Power to Do Your Evil
1/26/2008 Q Kalis 7 Electric Colony - Electric Colony
1/26/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Festung Nebelburg - Gabreta Hyle
1/26/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Immortal Slave - Notes on the Quest for Death
1/26/2008 Q Kalis 7 Infestum - Ta Natas
1/26/2008 Q Kalis 7 Kimaera - Ebony Veiled
1/26/2008 Q Kalis 6 Panychida - Paganized
1/26/2008 A Marouchos 6.5 Vandöd - As
1/26/2008 Q Kalis 7 Vesania - Distractive Killusions
1/14/2008 J Ulrey 4 Audiopain - The Switch to Turn Off Mankind
1/14/2008 Q Kalis 7 Catacombs - Echoes Through the Catacombs
1/14/2008 J Ulrey 8.5 Colosseum - Chapter 1: Delirium
1/14/2008 J Ulrey 9.5 Electric Wizard - Witchcult Today
1/14/2008 J Ulrey 7.5 Exalted - We Are the Grim Throng
1/14/2008 Q Kalis 6.5 Hierophant - The Tome
1/14/2008 J Ulrey 7 Impaled Nazarene - Manifest
1/14/2008 Q Kalis 7 Liholesie - Videniya
1/14/2008 Q Kalis 6 Little Dead Bertha - In Memoriam Premortis
1/14/2008 Q Kalis 7 Little Dead Bertha - Way of Blind
1/14/2008 J Ulrey 9 Om - Pilgrimage
1/14/2008 Q Kalis 8.5 Svartsot - Ravnenes Saga
1/14/2008 J Ulrey 6 V:28 - Violution
12/31/2007 C Drishner 4 Black Seas of Infinity - Amarita - The Quintessence
12/31/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Down - III: Over the Under
12/31/2007 N Shahpazov 7 Janvs - Fvlgvres
12/31/2007 Q Kalis 6 No Room for the Living - Only the Dead Will Survive
12/31/2007 J Ulrey 7 Overkill - Immortalis
12/31/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Pagan Hellfire - In Desolation, in Ruins
12/31/2007 Q Kalis 1.5 Sinamore - Seven Sins a Second
12/31/2007 C Drishner 7.5 Svartsyn - Timeless Reign
12/31/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Vardlokkur - Med Doden Til Folge
12/31/2007 C Drishner 1.5 Vomit Orchestra - Antecrux
12/9/2007 J Smit 9 Agnostic Front - Warriors
12/9/2007 J Smit 8 Lizzy Borden - Appointment With Death
12/9/2007 N Shahpazov 7.5 Rotten Sound - Cycles
12/9/2007 K Sarampalis 8 Ulver - Shadows of the Sun
12/2/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Akimbo - Navigating the Bronze
12/2/2007 J Montague 7.5 Cobalt - Eater of Birds
12/2/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Helloween - Gambling With the Devil
12/2/2007 J Montague 8 Krohm - The Haunting Presence
12/2/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Moonspell - Under Satanae
12/2/2007 J Montague 7 Necromessiah - Antiklerical Terroristik Death Squad
12/2/2007 A Marouchos 5.5 Nekrasov - Into the No-Mans-Sphere of the Ancient Days
12/2/2007 J Montague 8.5 Portal - Outre
12/2/2007 K Sarampalis 10 Primordial - To the Nameless Dead
12/2/2007 J Ulrey 8 Skeletonwitch - Beyond the Permafrost
12/2/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Through the Eyes of the Dead - Malice
12/2/2007 J Ulrey 9 Yakuza - Transmutations
11/21/2007 N Shahpazov 7 Apoptose - Schattenmädchen
11/21/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Arch Enemy - Rise of the Tyrant
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 AX - Extirpation
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 7 Backwoods Payback - Backwoods Payback
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 7 Cloama - Cloama
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Cloama & Blutleuchte - From Wasteland Mausoleums
11/21/2007 J Smit 5 Darkthrone - F.O.A.D.
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 De Lirium's Order - Diagnosis
11/21/2007 N Shahpazov 7 Forgotten Woods - Race of Cain
11/21/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Godless Rising - Battle Lords
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Hellish Crossfire - Slaves of the Burning Pentagram
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Hyperborean Desire - ...v kruhu Veskerensiva...
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 7 Infuneral - Sepulchral Monument
11/21/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 M.O.D. - Red, White and Screwed
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 9 One Step Beyond - Beyond Good and Evil
11/21/2007 J Smit 8 Paths of Possession - The End of the Hour
11/21/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Tharaphita - Iidsetel Sunkjatel Radadel
11/19/2007 J Ulrey 9.5 Amorphis - Silent Waters
11/19/2007 J Smit 8.5 Anaal Nathrkah - Hell Is Empty & All the Devils Are Here
11/19/2007 J Smit 7.5 Lay Down Rotten - Reconquering the Pit
11/19/2007 J Smit 9 The Dillinger Escape Plan - Ire Works
11/19/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 The Vision Bleak - The Wolves Go Hunt Their Prey
11/4/2007 J Smit 9.5 Alchemist - Tripsis
11/4/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Arcanar - Dusty Lord
11/4/2007 J Smit 8.5 Demiricous - Two (Poverty)
11/4/2007 J Ulrey 7 Drawn and Quartered - Merciless Hammer of Lucifer
11/4/2007 J Smit 8 Endstille - Endstilles Reich
11/4/2007 J Smit 8.5 Exodus - The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A
11/4/2007 J Ulrey 7 Hurtlocker - Embrace the Fall
11/4/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Loits - Must Album
11/4/2007 J Smit 7 October File - Holy Armour From the Jaws of God
11/4/2007 J Montague 6.5 Silva Nigra - Epocha
11/4/2007 J Smit 6.5 The Black Dahlia Murder - Nocturnal
10/24/2007 P Azevedo 9 Before the Rain - ...One Day Less
10/24/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Ethereal Collapse - Breaching the Citadel
10/24/2007 Q Kalis 6 Goresoerd - Goremarket Mid-Prices
10/24/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 Light? - Mirrors
10/24/2007 P Azevedo 8 Obliteration - Perpetual Decay
10/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Sea of Desperation - Spiritual Lonely Pattern
10/24/2007 P Azevedo 7.5 Simbiose - Evolution?
10/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 Stiny Plamenu - Odpadni Galerie
10/24/2007 Q Kalis Trollech & Heiden - Trollech vs Heiden
10/21/2007 K Sarampalis 5.5 Defeated Sanity - Psalms of the Moribund
10/21/2007 J Montague 4.5 Ewig Frost - Blue Septime Winters
10/21/2007 J Montague 7 Sathanas - Flesh for the Devil
10/21/2007 K Sarampalis 9.5 Wolves in the Throne Room - Two Hunters
10/16/2007 Q Kalis Metsatoll - Terast Mis Hangund Me Hinge 10128
10/16/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 Taak - Koerapoorio
10/16/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Tears of Mankind - Without Ray of Hope
10/16/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Tjolgtjar - Midnight Mindtrip
10/11/2007 N Shahpazov 6.5 Amoral - Reptile Ride
10/11/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Echosilence - Distorted Horizon
10/11/2007 N Shahpazov 5 Eilera - Fusion
10/11/2007 J Ulrey 6.5 Hacavitz - Katun
10/11/2007 J Ulrey 5.5 Helgrind - Fallen Prophet
10/11/2007 K Sarampalis 9 Nightwish - Dark Passion Play
10/11/2007 N Shahpazov 8.5 Reverend Bizarre - III: So Long Suckers
10/11/2007 Q Kalis 8 Stonecreep - We Bleed Disaster
10/11/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Vengeful - Karma
10/7/2007 J Ulrey Solitude Aeturnus / Candlemass - Alone / King of the Grey Islands
10/7/2007 Q Kalis 7 Various - Rise of the Eastern Blood
10/7/2007 Q Kalis 7 Voice of Destruction - Bloedrivier
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Bereavement - The Advent of Loss
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Bestia Centauri - Teratogenesis
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 8 Crystalium - Doxa O Revelation
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 6 Deity's Muse - The Eyes Don't See What the Heart Bleeds
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Divinity - Allegory
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 Enthroned - Tetra Karcist
10/3/2007 J Ulrey 7 Entombed - Serpent Saints
10/3/2007 J Ulrey 1 Fear of Eternity - Funeral Mass
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 8 Funeralium - Funeralium
10/3/2007 K Sarampalis 6 Iced Earth - Framing Armageddon - Something Wicked Part 1
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 7 Incendiant - Incendiant
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Karcinoma - The Night... Apogee of Madness
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 8 Malleus Maleficarum - Nothing Left to Fight For
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 8 Mehida - Blood & Water
10/3/2007 K Sarampalis 7 Mekong Delta - Lurking Fear
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 7 Nitrous - Dominant Force
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 7 Svyatogor - With Wolfish Stalk and By Wings of Black
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 5 The Sin:Decay - Rehabilitation
10/3/2007 J Ulrey 9.5 Tomahawk - Anonymous
10/3/2007 K Sarampalis 7 Vision Divine - The 25th Hour
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 7 Volkolak - Hail to the God of the Sun
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Wolfpack Unleashed - Anthems of Resistance
10/3/2007 Q Kalis 8 Y3K - Retribution
9/26/2007 J Smit 8 A Life Once Lost - Iron Gag
9/26/2007 J Smit 7.5 Aeon - Rise to Dominate
9/26/2007 C Drishner 9 Arbeit - Zum einem neuen Licht
9/26/2007 J Smit 6 As I Lay Dying - An Ocean Between Us
9/26/2007 J Smit 8 Despised Icon - The Ills of Modern Man
9/26/2007 J Smit 6.5 Full Blown Chaos - Heavy Lies the Crown
9/26/2007 J Smit 10 High on Fire - Death Is This Communion
9/26/2007 C Drishner 0 Kaniba - The Serpent
9/26/2007 J Smit 7.5 Ministry - The Last Sucker
9/26/2007 J Ulrey 7 Orange Goblin - Healing Through Fire
9/9/2007 J Smit 8.5 Behemoth - The Apostasy
9/9/2007 A McKay 8.5 Bring Me the Horizon - Count Your Blessings
9/9/2007 J Smit 8.5 C-187 - Collision
9/9/2007 Q Kalis 10 Desiderii Marginis - Seven Sorrows
9/9/2007 C Drishner 2 Era Vulgaris - What Stirs Within
9/9/2007 J Smit 8.5 Every Time I Die - The Big Dirty
9/9/2007 Y Stefanis 7.5 Evile - Enter the Grave
9/9/2007 J Smit 5 Fleshcrawl - Structures of Death
9/9/2007 J Smit 5.5 Fueled by Fire - Spread the Fire
9/9/2007 J Smit 8 Hemlock - Bleed the Dream
9/9/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Mind Propaganda - The First Strike
9/9/2007 Q Kalis 6 Mytile Vey Lorth - Disillution
9/9/2007 J Smit 9 Obituary - Xecutioner's Return
9/9/2007 Y Stefanis 3.5 Ride the Sky - New Protection
9/9/2007 Q Kalis 1 Saltatio Mortis - Aus der Asche
9/9/2007 Q Kalis 8 Scratching Soil - Separatism
9/9/2007 J Smit 4 The Devil Wears Prada - Plagues
9/9/2007 Q Kalis 8 Torman Maxt - The Problem of Pain: Part 1
9/9/2007 Y Stefanis 8 Turisas - The Varangian Way
9/9/2007 C Drishner Wach - The End of All Dreams
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 Amber Tears - Revelation of Renounced
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 6 Autumn - ...And We Are Falling Leaves
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Colloquio - Si Muove e Ride
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Hel - Tristheim
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Memoria - The Midnight Ball
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 6 Mons Lvnae - Seven Winds
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 Muerte Villa - La Conquista
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 My Own Grave - Unholy
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Myotonia - Myotonia
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 Pale Divine - Cemetery Earth
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Rome - Confessions d'un Voleur d'Ames
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 Slavia - Strength and Vision
8/24/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Stormfagel - Ett Berg Av Fasa
8/24/2007 C Drishner 8 The Knell - Harm
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 5 Atman - L'Assassi de Venus
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Beyond Black Void - Desolate
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 7 Bleiburg - Way of Crosses
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 7 Chainfire - Details
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 8 Doomraiser - Lords of Mercy
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 5 Ganzer - On the Sacred Fires
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Girnu Giesmes - Rupus Miltai
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 La Division Mentale - L'eXstase des Fous
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Nosvrolok - The Luciferian Doctrine
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 7 Ruby Bullet - Nothing Left to Bleed On
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Sael - Ocean
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 6 Salem - Necessary Evil
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 8 The Ethereal - From Funeral Skies
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 The Frost - Damned and Forgotten
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 7 Tjolgtjar - Five Tjolgtarian Keys
8/15/2007 K Sarampalis 8 Vanishing Point - The Fourth Season
8/15/2007 Q Kalis 9 Vrolok - Void: the Divine Abortion
8/4/2007 J Montague 4 Angelcorpse - Of Lucifer and Lightning
8/4/2007 J Montague 7.5 Be Persecuted - I.I
8/4/2007 J Montague 8.5 Darkestrah - Epos
8/4/2007 A Marouchos 9.5 Deathspell Omega - Fas - Ite, Maledicti, in Ignem Aeternum
8/4/2007 K Sarampalis 9 Dream Theater - Systematic Chaos
8/4/2007 Q Kalis 7 Gregorio Bandini - Sentinelle del Mattius
8/4/2007 Q Kalis 7 Lietterschpich - I Cum Blood in the Think Tank
8/4/2007 K Sarampalis 8.5 W.A.S.P. - Dominator
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 7 Catholicon - Treatise on the Abyss
7/27/2007 J Ulrey 9 Cephalic Carnage - Xenosapien
7/27/2007 J Smit 2.5 Clawfinger - Life Will Kill You
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Coph Nia - The Dark Illuminati: A Celestial Tragedy in Two Acts
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 6 Crux - Rex Smrti
7/27/2007 J Ulrey 6.5 Cryogen - This Nightmare
7/27/2007 J Smit 7 Danzig - The Lost Tracks of Danzig
7/27/2007 J Smit 5 Evergreen Terrace - Wolfbiker
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 3 Gloomy Sunday - Beyond Good and Evil
7/27/2007 J Smit 8 Gorefest - Rise to Ruin
7/27/2007 J Montague 7.5 Graveland - Will Stronger Than Death
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 8 Infinite Hatred - Hateful Spell
7/27/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Iron Fire - Blade of Triumph
7/27/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Korpiklaani - Tervaskanto
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 8 Lucifer Was - The Divine Tree
7/27/2007 J Smit 7 Malevolent Creation - Doomsday X
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 3.5 Mourmansk 150 - Triumphant Over Your Remains
7/27/2007 J Smit 7.5 Municipal Waste - The Art of Partying
7/27/2007 J Smit 10 Neurosis - Given to the Rising
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 5 Neurotoxin - VSL
7/27/2007 J Montague 5 Pelican - City of Echoes
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Serpent Cult - Trident Nor Fire
7/27/2007 Q Kalis 5 Syron Vanes - Property of...
7/27/2007 Q Kalis The Hourglass - To the Land of the Free / Resurrection of the Horrid Dream
7/27/2007 J Smit 9 The Red Chord - Prey for Eyes
7/27/2007 J Smit 9 Trelldom - Til Minne...
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Ajdath - Triangle of Death
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 6 Angantyr - Haevn
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 Astaarth - Gloria Burgundia
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Autumnal - Grey Universe
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Azamoth - Eternity
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Barbara - Peger
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Beyond the Dream - The Beginning
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 4 Broken Dagger - Chain of Command
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Dwelling - Ainda É Noite
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 9 Ea - Ea Taesse
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 9 First Human Ferro featuring Kenji Siratori - Adamnation
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Girnu Giesmes - Tiems, Kas Budi uz Slenskcio
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Grave in the Sky - Cutlery Hits China: English for the Hearing Impaired
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Heidevolk - Wodan Heerst
7/24/2007 N Shahpazov 7.5 Lady Morphia - Essence and Infinity
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Liveevil - Arctangel
7/24/2007 N Shahpazov 6.5 Luctus / Argharus - Sonitus Caeli Ardentis
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 7 Olive - Farewell: Doom
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 Qrujhuk - Triumph of the Glorious Blasphemy
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 6 Sala - En Trance
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Sturm - Le Prix du Sang et des Larmes
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 Taarma - Remnants of a Tormenting Black Shadow
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 Totem - Totem
7/24/2007 Q Kalis 8 Various - Might Is Right - Nordic Warchants Pt. I
7/4/2007 Q Kalis 7 Ahoora - Ahoora
7/4/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Circus of Dead Squirrels - The Pop Culture Massacre and the End of the World Sing-A-Long Songbook
7/4/2007 J Ulrey 8 Dublin Death Patrol - DDP 4 Life
7/4/2007 Q Kalis 3 Even Vast - Teach Me How to Bleed
7/4/2007 Q Kalis 2 Kenji Siratori - Humanexit
7/4/2007 Q Kalis 7 Noesis (Spa) - When All Colours Are Dead
7/4/2007 K Sarampalis 9.5 Sigh - Hangman's Hymn
7/4/2007 Q Kalis Thanathron vs. Empheris - The Rituals of Possession in Blasphemy
7/4/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 The Austrasian Goat - The Austrasian Goat
7/4/2007 Q Kalis 7 Various - Aural Holograms Vol. I
7/4/2007 Q Kalis 7 Where - Wererat
6/23/2007 J Montague 6.5 Abigor - Fractal Possession
6/23/2007 J Smit 6 Anterior - Age of Silence
6/23/2007 P Azevedo 8.5 Antimatter - Leaving Eden
6/23/2007 J Ulrey 2 Apostolum - Anedonia
6/23/2007 K Sarampalis 8 Be'Lakor - The Frail Tide
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Dark Shift - Gaining Ground
6/23/2007 J Smit 8 Deathchain - Cult of Death
6/23/2007 P Azevedo 9 Elend - A World in Their Screams
6/23/2007 J Smit 6 Forever in Terror - Restless in the Tides
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 5 Fornost - Der Wind hat mir ein Lied erzahlt
6/23/2007 J Ulrey 6.5 Hellyeah - Hellyeah
6/23/2007 J Ulrey 5.5 Iced Earth - Overture of the Wicked
6/23/2007 P Azevedo 9 Katatonia - Live Consternation
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Kobus! - Swaar Metaal
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 9 Kroda - Fimbulvinter
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 6 Malveillance - Just Fuck Off
6/23/2007 J Ulrey 9 Megadeth - United Abominations
6/23/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Nefastus Dies - Urban Cancer
6/23/2007 P Azevedo Nocturno Culto - The Misanthrope
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Oorchach - Prismerkti
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Rusich - Might Of Gods in Our Hearts
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 6 Sala - Schut ente Ring worts
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 8 Selaxon Lutberg - Cold House of Love
6/23/2007 Q Kalis 7 Silence and Strength - Opus Paracelsum
6/23/2007 J Ulrey 0 Tiamat - Commandments: An Anthology
6/23/2007 J Ulrey 8 Trouble - Simple Mind Condition
6/10/2007 T DePalma 7.5 Amber Asylum - Still Point
6/10/2007 T DePalma Immolation - Of Hope and Horror
6/10/2007 T DePalma 9.5 Immolation - Shadows in the Light
6/10/2007 J Smit 5 Ion Dissonance - Minus the Herd
6/10/2007 J Smit 8 Job for a Cowboy - Genesis
6/10/2007 J Smit 5.5 Lord Belial - Revelations
6/10/2007 J Smit 8.5 Nile - Ithyphallic
6/10/2007 Q Kalis 5 Nomman Erytz - Nomman Erytz
6/10/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Oro!Oro! - Ilgesio Rubikonai
6/10/2007 J Smit 9 Pig Destroyer - Phantom Limb
6/10/2007 J Ulrey 9 Rwake - Voices of Omens
6/10/2007 J Smit 6.5 Samael - Solar Soul
6/10/2007 T DePalma 8 The Angelic Process - Weighing Souls With Sand
5/25/2007 J Smit 9.5 Akercocke - Antichrist
5/25/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Canopy - Serene Catharsis
5/25/2007 K Sarampalis 7.5 Detonation - Emission Phase
5/25/2007 N Shahpazov 6 Ensiferum - Victory Songs
5/25/2007 N Shahpazov 8 Finntroll - Ur Jordens Djup
5/25/2007 J Ulrey 6 I.N.R.I. - Ultra Sonic Hatestorm
5/25/2007 J Ulrey 10 Intronaut - Void
5/25/2007 J Smit 8.5 Paradise Lost - In Requiem
5/25/2007 J Smit 4 See You Next Tuesday - Parasite
5/25/2007 J Ulrey 6.5 Shatterpoint - Dead Precedence
5/25/2007 J Ulrey 7 Sordid - Valley of Punishment
5/25/2007 J Ulrey 8 Stigmatized - Live in Despair
5/25/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Trimonium - Son of a Blizzard
5/21/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Alabama Thunderpussy - Open Fire
5/21/2007 Q Kalis 8 Comatose Vigil - Narcosis
5/21/2007 Q Kalis 8 Deutsch Nepal - Erotikon
5/21/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Exit Wounds - 17 Wounds of Exit
5/21/2007 J Ulrey 8 Fu Manchu - We Must Obey
5/21/2007 Q Kalis 5 Kiju - Demo(n)cracy
5/21/2007 K Sarampalis 9 Lake of Tears - Moons and Mushrooms
5/21/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 Lycanthia - Within the Walls
5/21/2007 Q Kalis 6 Mass Infection - Atonement for Iniquity
5/21/2007 J Montague 8 Mayhem - Ordo Ad Chao
5/21/2007 Q Kalis 7 Scum - Re-Evolution
5/21/2007 J Ulrey 8 The Hidden Hand - The Resurrection of Whiskey Foote
5/1/2007 N Shahpazov 2 April - Tidelines
5/1/2007 J Ulrey 9 Clutch - From Beale Street to Oblivion
5/1/2007 Q Kalis 9 Fire in the Head - As the Nest Burns
5/1/2007 Q Kalis 9 Ironwood - Ironwood
5/1/2007 J Smit 9.5 Marduk - Rom 5:12
5/1/2007 J Smit 8 Maze of Torment - Hidden Cruelty
5/1/2007 N Shahpazov 5 Naildown - Dreamcrusher
5/1/2007 N Shahpazov 7 Nine - It's Your Funeral
5/1/2007 Q Kalis 7 Pofony - Cure of Another Kind
5/1/2007 N Shahpazov 5 Rodovest - Here Is the Russian Land...
5/1/2007 Q Kalis 8 Sauron - The Channeling Void
5/1/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Serenity - Words Untold and Dreams Unlived
5/1/2007 J Smit 5.5 Six Feet Under - Commandment
5/1/2007 Q Kalis 6 Sol Asunder - Horribly Human
5/1/2007 Y Stefanis 8.5 Thunderstone - Evolution 4.0
5/1/2007 N Shahpazov 7 Twilightning - Swinelords
5/1/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Visions of Atlantis - Trinity
5/1/2007 J Smit 7 Vital Remains - Icons of Evil
4/25/2007 Q Kalis 8 Atrium Carceri - Ptahil
4/25/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Bisclaveret - Psyche NoMine
4/25/2007 Q Kalis 4 Donis - Vacuum
4/25/2007 J Ulrey 5 Manowar - Gods of War
4/25/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Nekrokaos - Chaos II
4/25/2007 J Ulrey 9.5 Nine Inch Nails - Year Zero
4/25/2007 Q Kalis 5 Pimentola - Misantropolis
4/25/2007 Q Kalis 8 Sable Mouvant - Bridge That Leads Nowhere
4/25/2007 Q Kalis 9 The Moon and the Nightspirit - Rego Rejtem
4/20/2007 T DePalma 6 Abscess - Horrorhammer
4/20/2007 K Sarampalis 8 Dimmu Borgir - In Sorte Diaboli
4/20/2007 J Ulrey 8 Dying Fetus - War of Attrition
4/20/2007 J Montague 1.5 Impure - Hemicorporectomy
4/20/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Maurizio Bianchi & Maor Appelbaum - Environmental Meditations
4/20/2007 K Sarampalis 7 Omnium Gatherum - Stuck Here On Snakes Way
4/20/2007 K Sarampalis 7.5 Tenebris - Catafalque / Comet
4/20/2007 J Montague 9.5 The Meads of Asphodel - In the Name of God, Welcome to Planet Genocide
4/20/2007 K Sarampalis 6 The Stone - Magla
4/20/2007 Y Stefanis 7 Threshold - Dead Reckoning
4/20/2007 J Montague 6 Throneum / Revelation of Doom - Total Regression!
4/20/2007 T DePalma 7.5 Total Fucking Destruction - Zen and the Art of Total Fucking Destruction
4/20/2007 Q Kalis 9 Vanessa van Basten - La Stanza di Swedenborg
4/20/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Various - Noise.IL
4/20/2007 J Ulrey 9 Vintersorg - Solens Rotter
4/20/2007 J Montague 6.5 Watain - Sworn to the Dark
4/17/2007 Q Kalis 8 Abramis Brama - Live!
4/17/2007 Q Kalis 6 Forlorn Suffering - Black Incisions
4/17/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Hyadningar - Imminent Useless Soul
4/17/2007 Q Kalis 8 Lucifugum - Involtation
4/17/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Puissance - Grace of God
4/17/2007 Q Kalis 7 The Oath - The End of Times
4/15/2007 J Montague 7 Kult - Winds of War
4/15/2007 Q Kalis 7 Noesis - Excerpts of Vidhya
4/15/2007 J Montague 5.5 Non Opus Dei - The Quintessence
4/15/2007 Q Kalis 7 The Orchid's Curse - Goodbye Is When the Casket Closes...
4/15/2007 Q Kalis Various - Fine-Tuned Disasters
4/5/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Demonic Resurrection - A Darkness Descends
4/5/2007 Y Stefanis 6 Domine - Ancient Spirit Rising
4/5/2007 Q Kalis 9.5 Donis - Alexandreia
4/5/2007 Q Kalis 8 Foundation Hope - The Faded Reveries
4/5/2007 P Azevedo 6.5 Gallhammer - The Dawn of...
4/5/2007 J Ulrey 4.5 Intense - As Our Army Grows
4/5/2007 P Azevedo 8 Keen of the Crow - Hyborea
4/5/2007 P Azevedo 8 Longing for Dawn - A Treacherous Ascension
4/5/2007 P Azevedo 8 Mael Mórdha - Gealtacht Mael Mórdha
4/5/2007 J Smit 8.5 Monstrosity - Spiritual Apocalypse
4/5/2007 A Marouchos 8 Mourning Dawn - Mourning Dawn
4/5/2007 Q Kalis 8 The Fall of Every Season - From Below
4/5/2007 P Azevedo 6.5 Thee Maldoror Kollective - Pilot (Man With the Meat Machine)
4/5/2007 Y Stefanis 8 Thunder Storm - As We Die Alone
4/5/2007 Q Kalis Various - Defaced and Split
4/5/2007 J Smit 6.5 Vomitory - Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize
3/27/2007 Q Kalis 5 Dapnom - Acres Prealables
3/27/2007 Y Stefanis 8.5 Dodheimsgard - Supervillain Outcast
3/27/2007 Q Kalis 8 Forgot - Burning Down
3/25/2007 P Azevedo 7 Astarte - Demonized
3/25/2007 J Smit 6 Blood Stain Child - Idolator
3/25/2007 K Sarampalis 8.5 Dark Tranquillity - Fiction
3/25/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Dragobrath - Scripture of the Woods
3/25/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Grenouer - + Try
3/25/2007 Q Kalis 8 Igor Krutogolov - White
3/25/2007 P Azevedo 6.5 In Grey - Liyah
3/25/2007 P Azevedo 7 Machinery - Degeneration
3/25/2007 J Smit 8 Poison the Well - Versions
3/25/2007 K Sarampalis 7 Sammath - Dodengang
3/25/2007 J Ulrey 8.5 Sarpanitum - Despoilment of Origin
3/25/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Scythe - Decay
3/25/2007 J Ulrey 7 Sepia Dreamer - The Sublime
3/25/2007 J Smit 8.5 Sonic Reign - Raw Dark Pure
3/25/2007 T DePalma 9.5 The Ruins of Beverast - Rain Upon the Impure
3/25/2007 Q Kalis 8 Various - Fuck the Modern World
3/16/2007 Q Kalis 5 Amok - Necrospiritual Deathcore
3/16/2007 Q Kalis 7 At the Lake - At the Lake
3/16/2007 Q Kalis 8 Ataraxia - Paris Spleen
3/16/2007 T DePalma 8.5 Blood of the Black Owl - Blood of the Black Owl
3/16/2007 J Smit 7 Daath - The Hinderers
3/16/2007 T DePalma 9 Dawnbringer - In Sickness and in Dreams
3/16/2007 J Smit 8.5 Dew-Scented - Incinerate
3/16/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Elis - Griefshire
3/16/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Langsuyr - Asyik
3/16/2007 J Smit 5 Machine Head - The Blackening
3/16/2007 Q Kalis 9 Negapadres 3.3 - Exstrophy of Amphigouris
3/16/2007 J Smit 9 Red Harvest - A Greater Darkness
3/16/2007 J Smit 5 Throne of Molok - Chronian Aeon 1010011010
3/16/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Weltbrand - The Cloud of Retaliation
3/8/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Acrid Semblance - From the Oblivion
3/8/2007 Q Kalis 8 Comatose Vigil - Not a Gleam of Hope
3/8/2007 J Ulrey 3.5 Die Verbannten Kinder Evas - Dusk and Void Became Alive
3/8/2007 J Ulrey 9 Dodsferd - Fucking Your Creation
3/8/2007 J Ulrey 7 Fairyland - The Fall of an Empire
3/8/2007 Q Kalis 7 Fear the Future - The Bloody Beginning
3/8/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Folkvang - World of Wisdom
3/8/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Intestinal Disgorge - Humiliated
3/8/2007 J Ulrey 8 Necrosadistic Goat Torture - Maniac's Banquet
3/8/2007 J Ulrey 9.5 Phazm - Antebellum Death 'n' Roll
3/8/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Reasonable Doubt - Built to Resist
3/8/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Theriomorphic - Enter the Mighty Theriomorphic
3/8/2007 J Smit 9 Type O Negative - Dead Again
3/8/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Various - Intoxicated Vol. 4
3/8/2007 J Ulrey 8 Weltenbrand - The End of the Wizard
3/2/2007 J Smit 3 Psyopus - Our Puzzling Encounters Considered
3/2/2007 J Smit 4.5 Symphorce - Become Death
2/24/2007 K Sarampalis 6.5 And Utero Dominae - Bleeding Machines
2/24/2007 N Shahpazov 5 Der Blutharsch - Live in Copenhagen
2/24/2007 N Shahpazov 7 Dernière Volonté - Devant le Miroir
2/24/2007 N Shahpazov 8 Swallow the Sun - Hope
2/24/2007 K Sarampalis 7 Various - Metal Message Vol III
2/20/2007 K Sarampalis 8.5 Mors Principium Est - Liberation = Termination
2/20/2007 J Smit 8.5 Nox - Ixaxaar
2/18/2007 J Montague 4.5 Alastor - Silva Nordica
2/18/2007 J Smit 7.5 Chimaira - Resurrection
2/18/2007 J Smit 8.5 Demiurg - Breath of the Demiurg
2/18/2007 K Sarampalis 9 Minsk - The Ritual Fires of Abandonment
2/14/2007 Q Kalis 5.5 Dimhymn / Hypothermia - Sjukllig Intention
2/14/2007 Q Kalis 9 Folkvang - On the Wings of Destiny
2/14/2007 J Ulrey 9 Year of Desolation - Year of Desolation
2/11/2007 J Montague 8 Azarath - Diabolic Impious Evil
2/11/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Battlelore - Evernight
2/11/2007 Q Kalis 7 Distorted - Memorial
2/11/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Haatstrijd - Cacodaemony
2/11/2007 J Ulrey 6.5 Herratik - Wrath-Divine
2/11/2007 Q Kalis 7 Impalement - Unreel the Abyss
2/11/2007 Q Kalis 7 Lathspell - Versus Ecclesia
2/11/2007 J Montague 8.5 Negative Plane - Et In Saecula Saeculorum
2/11/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Prometheus - Beneath an Alien Sky
2/11/2007 Q Kalis 7 Tales of Dark - Fragile Monuments
2/11/2007 J Ulrey 7 Your Kid's on Fire - Chainsaw Devil
2/4/2007 J Ulrey 7.5 Chokehold - The Killing Has Begun
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 7 Galgeras - Booswichterij
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Godless - Church Arsonist
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 7 Grimfaug - Defloration of Life's Essence
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 9 Íon - Madre, Protégenos
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 8 Kristoffer Nystroms Orkester - brakeHEAD
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 8 Myrkgrav - Trollskau, Skromt Og Kolabrenning
2/4/2007 K Sarampalis 8 Naglfar - Harvest
2/4/2007 J Montague 5 North - Na Polach Bitew
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 8 Rome - Nera
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 3 Satanic Blood - Satanic Live Massacre
2/4/2007 T DePalma 9 WOLD - Screech Owl
2/4/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Zoat-Aon - The Triplex Bestial
1/28/2007 J Ulrey 7 Cannabis Corpse - Blunted at Birth
1/28/2007 J Smit 8 Coldworker - The Contaminated Void
1/28/2007 A McKay 9.5 Novembers Doom - The Novella Reservoir
1/28/2007 J Ulrey 6.5 Onslaught - Killing Peace
1/28/2007 J Smit 8.5 Rotting Christ - Theogonia
1/28/2007 K Sarampalis 8.5 Trail of Tears - Existentia
1/28/2007 Q Kalis 8.5 Various - A Reassuring Voice on the Television
1/28/2007 K Sarampalis 6 Wintermoon - Arroganz
1/28/2007 J Smit 8 Zero Hour - Specs of Pictures Burnt Beyond
1/25/2007 J Smit 7.5 Since the Flood - No Compromise
1/25/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Vhernen - S.y.b.e.r.i.a.
1/18/2007 J Smit 7 Aborted - Slaughter & Apparatus: A Methodical Overture
1/18/2007 Y Stefanis 7 Blackshine - Lifeblood
1/18/2007 Y Stefanis 5.5 Celesty - Mortal Mind Creation
1/18/2007 Y Stefanis 7 Degree Absolute - Degree Absolute
1/18/2007 P Azevedo 8 Empyrium - A Retrospective...
1/18/2007 K Sarampalis 6.5 Formicide - Formicide
1/18/2007 J Smit 5.5 Impious - Holy Murder Masquerade
1/18/2007 J Smit 6.5 Mnemic - Passenger
1/18/2007 N Shahpazov 9 Moonsorrow - V: Hävitetty
1/18/2007 P Azevedo 7.5 Nucleus Torn - Nihil
1/12/2007 P Azevedo 7 Dark Sanctuary - Exaudi Vocem Meam - Part II
1/12/2007 Y Stefanis 5.5 Destruction - Thrash Anthems
1/12/2007 P Azevedo 8 Dornenreich - Durch Den Traum
1/12/2007 K Sarampalis 5.5 Enthrallment - Smashed Brain Collection
1/12/2007 P Azevedo 8 Forgotten Tomb - Negative Megalomania
1/12/2007 Q Kalis 6.5 Gaszimmer - Dominazione di Eternita
1/12/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Gorath - The Fourth Era
1/12/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Ikuinen Kaamos - The Forlorn
1/12/2007 Q Kalis 9 Kroda - Towards the Firmaments Verge of Life...
1/12/2007 Q Kalis 6 Morgue Supplier - The End of the World
1/12/2007 K Sarampalis 7 Oath to Vanquish - Applied Schizophrenic Science
1/12/2007 P Azevedo 8 The Prophecy - Revelations
1/9/2007 N Shahpazov 8 Allerseelen / Sangre Cavallum - Barco do Vinho
1/9/2007 Q Kalis 8 Combative Alignment - ...and Outside Glows the Red Dawn
1/9/2007 Y Stefanis 7.5 Cruachan - The Morrigan's Call
1/9/2007 Y Stefanis 8 Dragonland - Astronomy
1/9/2007 Q Kalis 7 God - Hell and Heaven
1/9/2007 Q Kalis 9 Grand Belial's Key - Kosherat
1/9/2007 Q Kalis 8 Scent of Death - Woven in the Book of Hate
1/9/2007 N Shahpazov 9 Sturmpercht - Geister im Waldgebirg
1/9/2007 N Shahpazov 6 Tribe of Circle - Children of a Weakened God
1/9/2007 Q Kalis 7.5 Various - Hauautagused Karjed Vol. II: Estonian Extreme Metal Compilation
1/7/2007 Y Stefanis 8 Grave Digger - Liberty or Death
1/7/2007 J Smit 7.5 Therion - Gothic Kabbalah
12/26/2006 J Smit 8.5 Belphegor - Pestapokalypse VI
12/26/2006 Q Kalis 7 Chaosfear - One Step Behind Anger
12/26/2006 Q Kalis 8.5 Des Esseintes - Mondo Macabro
12/26/2006 Q Kalis 7 G.F.P.M. - Are You Ready for Popo Love?
12/26/2006 P Azevedo 9.5 Insomnium - Above the Weeping World
12/26/2006 J Ulrey 6.5 Legion of the Damned - Sons of the Jackal
12/26/2006 Q Kalis 7 Neronoia - Un Mondo in Me
12/26/2006 Y Stefanis 10 Pain of Salvation - Scarsick
12/26/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Shadow Theater - Siona
12/26/2006 Q Kalis 9 Sig:Ar:Tyr - Sailing in the Seas of Fate
12/26/2006 J Smit 8 This Ending - Inside the Machine
12/26/2006 J Ulrey 7.5 Tristania - Illumination
12/26/2006 Q Kalis 8 Various - All My Dead Friends
12/18/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Agnivolok - Cherries
12/18/2006 Q Kalis 9 Sol Invictus - Sol Veritas Lux
12/18/2006 T DePalma 7 Tor Lundvall - Yule
12/12/2006 Q Kalis 8 Abbildung - Dunkles Wissenschaftliches Sachverhalten
12/12/2006 Q Kalis 8 Arktau Eos - Mirrorion
12/12/2006 J Smit 8 Bewitched - Spiritual Warfare
12/12/2006 Q Kalis 6 Blackthrone - Above the Law
12/12/2006 Q Kalis 8 Corpus Christii - The Fire God
12/12/2006 J Smit 8.5 Death Breath - Stinking Up the Night
12/12/2006 N Shahpazov 6 Death in June - Burial
12/12/2006 Q Kalis 7 Finist - Awakening
12/12/2006 N Shahpazov 8 Grívf - Draugsrunor
12/12/2006 Q Kalis 5 Hurusoma - Sombre Iconoclasm
12/12/2006 Q Kalis 8 Painful Memories - Memorial to Suffering
12/12/2006 P Azevedo 8.5 Process of Guilt - Renounce
12/12/2006 N Shahpazov 7 Ure Thrall - Arabian Knightmares
12/1/2006 T DePalma 6 Blut Aus Nord - MoRT
11/28/2006 J Smit 7 As We Fight - Midnight Tornado
11/28/2006 A McKay 9.5 Burn to Black - Mach 666
11/28/2006 K Sarampalis 7 Dol Ammad - Ocean Dynamics
11/28/2006 Q Kalis 7 Extinction - Down in the Fog
11/28/2006 J Smit 6 God Dethroned - The Toxic Touch
11/28/2006 J Smit 5.5 Gurd - Bang!
11/28/2006 Q Kalis 6.5 Kadaver - Infected With Feelings
11/28/2006 K Sarampalis 8 Solefald - Black for Death: An Icelandic Odyssey Part 2
11/17/2006 J Montague 6 Hermh - Eden's Fire
11/17/2006 J Montague 6 Stormnatt - Resurrection ov the Kult
11/15/2006 K Sarampalis Darkspace - I / II
11/15/2006 T DePalma 6 Lecherous Nocturne - Adoration of the Blade
11/15/2006 J Montague 8.5 Melechesh - Emissaries
11/15/2006 J Montague 8 Negura Bunget - Om
11/15/2006 T DePalma 6.5 Scorched Earth Policy - MMVI
11/10/2006 J Smit 4.5 Borknagar - Origin
11/10/2006 J Smit 8 Born From Pain - War
11/10/2006 J Smit 5 Diecast - Internal Revolution
11/10/2006 J Smit 2.5 Ektomorf - Outcast
11/10/2006 J Smit 8 Lupara - Lupara
11/10/2006 N Shahpazov 3 Machinae Supremacy - Redeemer
11/10/2006 N Shahpazov 7 Noumena - Anatomy of Life
11/10/2006 K Sarampalis 6.5 Umbra Noctis - Luce Oltre il Confine
11/6/2006 Q Kalis 7 Gotherfall - Blacksphere Architecture
11/6/2006 Y Stefanis 9.5 Kamelot - One Cold Winter's Night
11/6/2006 Q Kalis 7 Reality Grey - Darkest Days Are Yet to Come
11/6/2006 K Sarampalis 4.5 Satanic Angel - Raping Christ
10/29/2006 P Azevedo 8 Arditi - Standards of Triumph
10/29/2006 P Azevedo 6 Bosque / Senthil - Split
10/29/2006 K Sarampalis 6 Cemetery of Scream - The Event Horizon
10/29/2006 Y Stefanis 5.5 Falconer - Northwind
10/29/2006 Q Kalis 8 Frostmoon Eclipse - Dead and Forever Gone
10/29/2006 P Azevedo 4.5 Gravferd - Demonized
10/29/2006 K Sarampalis 9 Isis - In the Absence of Truth
10/29/2006 P Azevedo 8.5 My Shameful - The Return to Nothing
10/29/2006 P Azevedo 6.5 Neun Welten - Vergessene Pfade
10/29/2006 P Azevedo Sub Luna - In the Shade of Time
10/29/2006 P Azevedo 7.5 Tenhi - Airut:aamujen
10/29/2006 P Azevedo 7 Ulvhedner / Galdrer - Ferdasyn / Trolldomsanger
10/29/2006 Y Stefanis 5.5 White Skull - The Ring of the Ancients
10/23/2006 Y Stefanis 9 Angra - Aurora Consurgens
10/23/2006 P Azevedo 6.5 Azaghal - Luciferin Valo
10/23/2006 Q Kalis 6.5 Drug Honkey - Hail Satan
10/23/2006 N Shahpazov 7 Entwine - Fatal Design
10/23/2006 P Azevedo 6.5 Indesinence - Neptunian
10/23/2006 Q Kalis 6 Iuvenes - Triumph of the Will
10/23/2006 Q Kalis 8 Medusa's Spell - Mercurial Behaviour
10/23/2006 P Azevedo 6.5 Melencolia Estatica - Melencolia Estatica
10/23/2006 P Azevedo 7.5 My Dying Bride - A Line of Deathless Kings
10/23/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Obitus - Strategema
10/23/2006 Q Kalis 8 Svarga - Yav Vozdimaet
10/23/2006 P Azevedo 9 The Provenance - Red Flags
10/23/2006 P Azevedo 2 Tourettes Syndrome - Sicksense
10/23/2006 P Azevedo 7 Twilight Ophera - Descension
10/23/2006 Q Kalis 8 Velimor - Ancestry
10/14/2006 Q Kalis 9 Abed - The Coming of Soon
10/14/2006 J Smit 8.5 Anaal Nathrakh - Eschaton
10/14/2006 Y Stefanis 7.5 Blind Guardian - A Twist in the Myth
10/14/2006 K Sarampalis 6 Darzamat - Transkarpatia
10/14/2006 K Sarampalis 8 Disillusion - Gloria
10/14/2006 Y Stefanis 6.5 HammerFall - Threshold
10/14/2006 K Sarampalis 8.5 Into Eternity - The Scattering of Ashes
10/14/2006 K Sarampalis 9.5 Mercenary - The Hours That Remain
10/14/2006 Q Kalis 8.5 Raison d'Être - Metamorphyses
10/14/2006 A McKay 7 Stolen Babies - There Be Squabbles Ahead
10/14/2006 T DePalma 4.5 Sunn O))) / Boris - Altar
10/14/2006 T DePalma 7.5 Thralldom - A Shaman Steering the Vessel of Vastness
10/14/2006 T DePalma 6.5 Unearthly Trance - The Trident
10/14/2006 T DePalma 3 Xasthur - Subliminal Genocide
10/5/2006 J Smit 9 Abgott - Artefacts of Madness
10/5/2006 J Smit 6 Amon Amarth - With Oden on Our Side
10/5/2006 J Smit 7.5 I - Between Two Worlds
10/5/2006 Q Kalis Kroda / Velimor - By a Hammer of Spirit and Identity of Blood
10/5/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Krynitza - Angel
10/5/2006 Q Kalis 9.5 Letum - Broken
10/5/2006 J Smit 6.5 Misery Signals - Mirrors
10/5/2006 A Marouchos 7.5 Panzerchrist - Battalion Beast
10/5/2006 Q Kalis 6 Rome - Berlin
10/5/2006 J Smit 8 Shatter Messiah - Never to Play the Servant
10/5/2006 Q Kalis 9 Temnozor - Folkstorm of the Azure Nights
10/5/2006 J Smit 7.5 The Haunted - The Dead Eye
10/5/2006 N Shahpazov 5 To/Die/For - Wounds Wide Open
10/5/2006 J Smit 8 Vader - Impressions in Blood
9/26/2006 T DePalma 7.5 Images of Violence - Degrade the Shapeless
9/26/2006 P Azevedo 7.5 My Dying Bride - Deeper Down EP
9/26/2006 P Azevedo 6 Old - Down With the Nails
9/26/2006 P Azevedo 8 Secrets of the Moon - Antithesis
9/26/2006 P Azevedo 8.5 Total Devastation - Wreck
9/26/2006 P Azevedo 8.5 Wolves in the Throne Room - Diadem of 12 Stars
9/20/2006 Q Kalis Geimhre / Shade - For the Blood of Our Hinterland / ISA
9/20/2006 J Smit 9.5 Lamb of God - Sacrament
9/12/2006 J Smit 7 Baalphegor - Post Earthquake Age
9/12/2006 J Smit 8.5 Mastodon - Blood Mountain
9/12/2006 J Smit 8 Unearth - III: In the Eyes of Fire
9/8/2006 Q Kalis 8.5 Bloodrain - Bloodrain II: Ultimatum
9/8/2006 Q Kalis Kroda / Oprith - Legend / Wolfen Loyalty
9/8/2006 Q Kalis 9 MZ.412 - Infernal Affairs
9/3/2006 A Marouchos 6.5 Fleshmould - The Lazarus Breed
8/31/2006 J Montague 9.5 Suffocation - Suffocation
8/24/2006 A Marouchos 7.5 Spearhead - Deathless Steel Command
8/22/2006 J Smit 1.5 Body Count - Murder 4 Hire
8/22/2006 J Smit 4.5 Death SS - The 7th Seal
8/22/2006 J Smit 7 Frontside - Twilight of the Gods: A First Step to Mental Revolution
8/22/2006 J Smit 10 Goatwhore - A Haunting Curse
8/22/2006 J Smit 5 Harms Way - Oxytocin
8/22/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Malignant Monster - Foul Play
8/22/2006 J Smit 9 Napalm Death - Smear Campaign
8/22/2006 A Marouchos 7 Panchrysia / Iconoclasm - The Ultimate Crescendo of Hell
8/22/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Scars - The Nether Hell
8/22/2006 J Smit 8 The Arcane Order - The Machinery of Oblivion
8/22/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 The Day Everything Became Nothing - Invention: Destruction
8/12/2006 P Azevedo 7.5 Ador Dorath - Symbols
8/12/2006 P Azevedo 9 Agalloch - Ashes Against the Grain
8/12/2006 J Smit 9 Deicide - The Stench of Redemption
8/12/2006 J Smit 4 GWAR - Blood Bath & Beyond DVD
8/12/2006 P Azevedo 8.5 Nortt - Ligfaerd
8/12/2006 P Azevedo 3 Scald - Vermiculatus
8/12/2006 J Smit 8.5 Voivod - Katorz
8/7/2006 G Filicetti Slayer - Christ Illusion
8/3/2006 T DePalma 8 Autopsy - Dark Crusades DVD
8/2/2006 A Marouchos 7 A.I.D.S. - Syndrome of the End Approaching
8/2/2006 Q Kalis 5.5 L.O.S.T. - Last Breath
8/2/2006 Q Kalis 7 Vreid - Pitch Black Brigade
8/1/2006 Q Kalis 9 Kampfar - Kvass
8/1/2006 C Flaaten 7.5 Novembre - Materia
8/1/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Pathogen - Bloodline
7/28/2006 A Marouchos 7.5 Absentia Lunae - In Umbrarum Imperii Gloria
7/28/2006 T DePalma 8 Ares Kingdom - Return to Dust
7/28/2006 P Azevedo 7.5 Doom:VS - Aeternus Vale
7/28/2006 P Azevedo 7.5 Mael Mórdha - Cluain Tarbh
7/28/2006 P Azevedo 4 Mirzadeh - The Creatures of Loviatar
7/28/2006 P Azevedo 5 Psychopathic Terror - Fucker
7/28/2006 P Azevedo 7 SaraLee - Darkness Between
7/28/2006 T DePalma 7 Werkraum - Kristalle
7/20/2006 J Smit 8 Amok - Lullabies of Silence
7/20/2006 P Azevedo 8 Dolorian - Voidwards
7/20/2006 P Azevedo 8.5 Ethereal - Towers of Isolation
7/20/2006 J Smit 7.5 Grave - As Rapture Comes
7/20/2006 J Smit 8.5 Heaven Shall Burn - Deaf to Our Prayers
7/20/2006 J Smit 5 Lacrimas Profundere - Filthy Notes for Frozen Hearts
7/20/2006 J Smit 8 Sahg - I
7/20/2006 J Smit 7 Terrorizer - Darker Days Ahead
7/15/2006 T DePalma 5 Azure - King of Stars - Bearer of Dark
7/15/2006 T DePalma 3 Hyperion - Through Centuries
7/15/2006 T DePalma 5.5 Jesu - Silver
7/14/2006 N Shahpazov 4 Burialmound - Devil's Work
7/14/2006 A Marouchos 7 Hellspawn / Hateful / Impureza - Tworzenia, Resurrezione, Démence
7/14/2006 N Shahpazov 8 Tristwood - The Delphic Doctrine
7/10/2006 N Shahpazov 8 Infernum - The Curse
7/5/2006 T DePalma 7 Dim Mak - Knives of Ice
7/5/2006 T DePalma 6.5 Nachtmystium - Instinct: Decay
7/5/2006 T DePalma 7 Quinta Essentia - Neutrality for Defined Chaos
7/5/2006 T DePalma 6.5 Sodom - Sodom
6/27/2006 J Smit 7.5 Cellador - Enter Deception
6/27/2006 J Smit 8 Strapping Young Lad - The New Black
6/27/2006 J Smit 8 Zao - The Fear Is What Keeps Us Here
6/25/2006 J Montague 7 Darkstorm - Hell Satan Blasphemy
6/25/2006 N Shahpazov 6.5 Urskumug - Am Nodr
6/20/2006 A Marouchos 8 (V.E.G.A.) - Cocaine
6/20/2006 T DePalma 7.5 Axis of Advance - Purify
6/20/2006 J Smit 6 Chrome Division - Doomsday Rock 'n' Roll
6/20/2006 J Smit 8 Shadows Fall - Fallout From the War
6/20/2006 T DePalma 8.5 The Ruins of Beverast - Unlock the Shrine
5/31/2006 J Smit 3 Bullet - Heading for the Top
5/31/2006 J Smit 7.5 Cattle Decapitation - Karma Bloody Karma
5/31/2006 J Smit 9 Gorgoroth - Ad Majorem Sathanas Gloriam
5/31/2006 J Smit 9 Misery Index - Discordia
5/31/2006 J Smit 6.5 Mystic Circle - The Bloody Path of God
5/31/2006 J Smit 6 Setherial - Death Triumphant
5/31/2006 J Smit 7.5 The Classic Struggle - Feel Like Hell
5/29/2006 P Azevedo 6.5 Ashram - Shining Silver Skies
5/29/2006 Q Kalis 5.5 Vespers Descent - Visions in Verse
5/24/2006 J Montague 6 Carpathian Forest - Fuck You All!!!!
5/24/2006 J Smit 8 Cataract - Kingdom
5/24/2006 J Smit 8 Celtic Frost - Monotheist
5/24/2006 J Montague 8.5 Keep of Kalessin - Armada
5/24/2006 J Smit 10 Sick of it All - Death to Tyrants
5/24/2006 J Smit 7.5 Undertow - Milgram
5/18/2006 T DePalma 8.5 Aeoga - Zenith Beyond the Helix-Locus
5/18/2006 P Azevedo 8.5 Daylight Dies - Dismantling Devotion
5/18/2006 P Azevedo 8.5 Eyes of Fire - Prisons
5/18/2006 T DePalma 6 Karsten Hamre - Broken Whispers
5/18/2006 T DePalma 6.5 Loss - Life Without Hope... Death Without Reason
5/18/2006 P Azevedo 7.5 Manitou - Deadlock
5/18/2006 T DePalma 2.5 Mord - Christendom Perished
5/18/2006 P Azevedo 6 Noekk - The Grimalkin
5/18/2006 T DePalma 5 Ordo Tyrannis - Vasa Iniquitatis
5/18/2006 P Azevedo 8 Saturnus - Veronika Decides to Die
5/18/2006 P Azevedo 7 Subaudition - The Scope
5/18/2006 T DePalma 8.5 Tor Lundvall - Empty City
5/18/2006 P Azevedo 5 Velvetcut - Thirteen
5/16/2006 Q Kalis 7 Psychonaut - Masters of Procrastination
5/16/2006 Q Kalis This Empty Flow - The Album
5/15/2006 J Smit 6 A Traitor Like Judas - Nightmare Inc.
5/15/2006 J Smit 6 Dissection - Reinkaos
5/15/2006 J Smit 9.5 Moonspell - Memorial
5/15/2006 J Smit 7 Rebel Meets Rebel - Rebel Meets Rebel
5/15/2006 J Smit 7 Serpent Obscene - Chaos Reign Supreme
5/9/2006 J Smit 7.5 If Hope Dies - Life in Ruin
5/9/2006 J Smit 6 Neaera - Let the Tempest Come
5/2/2006 T DePalma 5.5 Enslaved - Ruun
5/2/2006 T DePalma 3 Grey Skies Fallen - Two Way Mirror
4/26/2006 J Smit 8 Zyklon - Disintegrate
4/18/2006 J Montague 5 Aeternus - Hexaeon
4/18/2006 T DePalma Ares Kingdom - Firestorm Redemption
4/18/2006 J Montague 9 Drudkh - Blood in Our Wells
4/18/2006 J Smit 6.5 Ihsahn - The Adversary
4/18/2006 J Smit 3 Phoenix Mourning - When Excuses Become Antiques
4/18/2006 J Smit 2 Potentia Animi - Psalm 2
4/18/2006 T DePalma 7 Repugnant - Epitome of Darkness
4/18/2006 J Smit 9 Revolting Cocks - Cocked & Loaded
4/18/2006 J Smit 8 Scar Symmetry - Pitch.Black.Progress
4/18/2006 T DePalma 8.5 Sieben - Ogham Inside the Night
4/7/2006 A Marouchos 7.5 Haemoth - Kontamination
4/7/2006 A McKay 10 Killing Joke - Hosannas From the Basements of Hell
4/7/2006 A McKay 9 Non-Human Level - Non-Human Level
4/7/2006 A Marouchos 6.5 Tenebrae in Perpetuum - Antico Misticismo
4/7/2006 A McKay 3.5 Terror 2000 - Terror for Sale
3/26/2006 Q Kalis 7 Disgrace and Terror - Shadows of Violence
3/26/2006 T DePalma 7 Dismember - The God That Never Was
3/26/2006 T DePalma 2 Nachtmystium - Nachtmystium
3/26/2006 J Montague 2 Satyricon - Now, Diabolical
3/26/2006 T DePalma 0 Seven Witches - Amped
3/26/2006 J Montague 9 Summoning - Oath Bound
3/26/2006 T DePalma 6.5 The Project Hate - Armageddon March Eternal (Symphonies of Slit Wrists)
3/26/2006 T DePalma 6.5 Vore - Maleficus
3/26/2006 T DePalma 8 Xasthur / Leviathan - Split
3/22/2006 J Smit 7.5 3 - Wake Pig
3/22/2006 J Smit 9 Cannibal Corpse - Kill
3/22/2006 Q Kalis 2 Hymen Holocaust - Necromance
3/22/2006 P Azevedo 9 Madder Mortem - Desiderata
3/15/2006 J Smit 7.5 Aborym - Generator
3/15/2006 J Smit 8 Angel Blake - Angel Blake
3/15/2006 J Montague 7.5 Darkthrone - The Cult Is Alive
3/15/2006 N Shahpazov 7 Der Blutharsch - When Did Wonderland End?
3/15/2006 J Smit 5.5 Fragments of Unbecoming - Sterling Black Icon - Chapter III: Black but Shining
3/15/2006 J Smit 7.5 Interlock - Crisis / Reinvention
3/15/2006 J Smit 8.5 Ministry - Rio Grande Blood
3/15/2006 T DePalma 8 Sodom - Lords of Depravity (Part One) DVD
3/15/2006 N Shahpazov 5.5 Terroritmo - Premonitions
3/15/2006 A McKay 9 Throwdown - Vendetta
3/15/2006 J Smit 7 Witchery - Don't Fear the Reaper
3/2/2006 J Montague 7 Blacklodge - Solarkult
2/28/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Sephiroth - Draconian Poetry
2/28/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 The Protagonist - Songs of Experience
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 7 Belenos - Chants de Bataille
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 7 Benighted (Fra) - Identisick
2/27/2006 J Smit 8 Bloodthorn - Genocide
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 6 Canaan - The Unsaid Words
2/27/2006 J Smit 8.5 Crowpath - Sons of Sulphur
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 4 Debauchery - Torture Pit
2/27/2006 J Smit 9 Decapitated - Organic Hallucinosis
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 7 Dissimulation - Prakeikimas
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 5 Manes - [view]
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 7 Misery Inc. - Random End
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 7 My Darkest Hate - Combat Area
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 6.5 Orplid - Sterbender Satyr
2/27/2006 J Smit 8 Sadus - Out for Blood
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 7 Silent Voices - Building Up the Apathy
2/27/2006 P Azevedo 7 Temple of Baal - Traitors to Mankind
2/22/2006 T DePalma 8 Capricornus - Alone Against All
2/22/2006 T DePalma 7 Tearstained - Monumental in its Sorrow
2/20/2006 P Azevedo 9.5 Tenhi - Maaäet
2/17/2006 P Azevedo 7.5 Amorphis - Eclipse
2/17/2006 Q Kalis 8 Embalming Theatre - The World Is a Stage... for Murder!
2/17/2006 P Azevedo 9.5 Katatonia - The Great Cold Distance
2/17/2006 J Smit 9 Krisiun - AssassiNation
2/17/2006 A Marouchos 8 Psycroptic - Symbols of Failure
2/17/2006 J Smit 8 Sinister - Afterburner
2/9/2006 N Shahpazov 6 Excalion - Primal Exhale
2/9/2006 N Shahpazov 7.5 Galerie Schallschutz - Montauk Project
1/30/2006 P Schwarz 9.5 Clutch - Robot Hive / Exodus
1/30/2006 Q Kalis 7.5 Decadence - Where Do Broken Hearts Go?
1/30/2006 A McKay 9 Green Carnation - The Quiet Offspring
1/30/2006 Q Kalis 8.5 Stormfagel - Den Nalkande Stormen
1/29/2006 N Shahpazov 8.5 Absurd - Grimmige Volksmusik
1/29/2006 J Smit 7.5 Arnocorps - The Greatest Band of All Time
1/29/2006 T DePalma 7.5 Darkness Eternal - Misanthropic Annihilation
1/29/2006 J Smit 8 Devin Townsend - Synchestra
1/29/2006 J Smit 5 Gnostic - Hatewar 666
1/29/2006 T DePalma 7.5 Graveland - Fire Chariot of Destruction
1/29/2006 P Azevedo 9 Mournful Congregation - The Monad of Creation
1/29/2006 N Shahpazov 9 Of the Wand and the Moon - Sonnenheim
1/29/2006 J Smit 8.5 Rumpelstiltskin Grinder - Buried in the Front Yard
1/29/2006 T DePalma 5.5 Superchrist - South of Hell
1/29/2006 J Smit 8 The Final Sigh - If You're Not Part of the Solution, You're Part of the Problem
1/29/2006 J Smit 10 Thyrfing - Farsotstider
1/29/2006 J Smit 8 Torture Killer - Swarm!
1/20/2006 A McKay 5 Hate - Anaclasis: A Haunting Gospel of Malice & Hatred
1/16/2006 N Shahpazov 7 Chain Collector - The Masquerade
1/16/2006 N Shahpazov 8.5 Der Blutharsch - Der Sieg des Lichtes ist des Lebens Heil!
1/16/2006 N Shahpazov 7 Svartsyn - Bloodline
1/13/2006 A McKay 9.5 Sonic Syndicate - Eden Fire
1/9/2006 J Smit 6 In Flames - Come Clarity
1/4/2006 A McKay 9 Detonation - Portals to Uphobia
1/2/2006 J Smit 7.5 Deathstars - Termination Bliss
1/2/2006 J Smit 7 Demiricous - One
1/2/2006 A McKay 8 Green Carnation - The Acoustic Verses
1/2/2006 D Rocher 8.5 Loits - Vere Kutse Kohustab
1/2/2006 J Smit 5.5 Machinemade God - The Infinity Complex
1/2/2006 J Smit 8 One Man Army and the Undead Quartet - 21st Century Killing Machine
1/2/2006 J Smit 4 Shining Fury - Another Life
1/2/2006 A McKay 3 Supermercado - Scary Baby
1/2/2006 J Smit 6.5 The Bezerker - World of Lies
1/2/2006 J Smit 8 Vader - The Art of War
12/22/2005 Q Kalis 10 Atrium Carceri - Kapnobatai
12/22/2005 T DePalma 6.5 Biolich - The Space Between Home and Today
12/22/2005 Q Kalis 8.5 Brighter Death Now - Kamikaze Kabaret
12/22/2005 Q Kalis 9.5 Desiderii Marginis - That Which Is Tragic and Timeless
12/22/2005 Q Kalis 6 Khors - The Flame of Eternity's Decline
12/22/2005 T DePalma 5.5 Vile - The New Age of Chaos
12/21/2005 A McKay 3.5 Allhelluja - Inferno Museum
12/17/2005 P Azevedo 7.5 Dark Sanctuary - Exaudi Vocem Meam - Part I
12/17/2005 P Azevedo 7 Fall of the Leafe - Vantage
12/17/2005 P Azevedo 7.5 Filii Nigrantium Infernalium - Fellatrix Discordia Pantokrator
12/17/2005 Q Kalis My Dying Bride - Anti-Diluvian Chronicles
12/17/2005 P Azevedo 7.5 The Moon and the Nightspirit - Of Dreams Forgotten and Fables Untold
12/7/2005 A McKay 8.5 Nocturnal Rites - Grand Illusions
12/7/2005 N Shahpazov 7 Obtest - Is Kartos I Karta
12/2/2005 T DePalma 7.5 Martial Barrage - Call of the Serapeum
12/2/2005 T DePalma Rabies Caste / Sourvein - Split
12/2/2005 T DePalma 5.5 Vinterriket - Der letze Winter - Der Ewigkeit entgegen
12/2/2005 T DePalma 8 Vinterriket / Northaunt - Split 2005
11/28/2005 A Marouchos 6.5 Wraith of the Ropes - Ada
11/24/2005 J Smit 7 Dimmu Borgir - Stormblast (2005)
11/24/2005 J Smit 7.5 Ewigkeit - Conspiritus
11/24/2005 J Smit 8 Hurtlocker - Fear in a Handful of Dust
11/24/2005 J Smit 8 Lord Belial - Nocturnal Beast
11/24/2005 J Smit 6 System of a Down - Hypnotize
11/24/2005 J Smit 8.5 The Ocean - Aeolian
11/24/2005 J Smit 7 Trendkill - No Longer Buried
11/21/2005 A Marouchos 8.5 Remembrance - Frail Visions
11/21/2005 A Marouchos 6.5 Soulless / Exsecrator - Inheritance of the Wicked Empire
11/16/2005 A Wee 9 Rudra - Brahmavidya: Primordial I
11/15/2005 A McKay 7.5 Age of Silence - Complications - Trilogy of Intricacy
11/15/2005 J Smit 8.5 Biohazard - Means to an End
11/15/2005 A McKay 5 Helloween - Keeper of the Seven Keys - The Legacy
11/15/2005 A McKay 9.5 Kayser - Kaiserhof
11/11/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Graupel - Auf Alten Wegen...
11/11/2005 P Azevedo 8.5 Lunar Aurora - Mond
11/9/2005 J Smit 7.5 Mork Gryning - Mork Gryning
11/7/2005 A Marouchos 9 Naer Mataron - Discipline Manifesto
11/7/2005 A McKay 5.5 Nuclear Assault - Third World Genocide
11/7/2005 N Shahpazov 6 Solefald - Red for Fire: An Icelandic Odyssey Part 1
11/7/2005 A McKay 2 The Ordeal - Kings of Pain
11/7/2005 N Shahpazov 7 Various - The Wood Brothers
10/31/2005 P Azevedo 7 Aes Dana - Formors
10/31/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Anael - On Wings of Mercury
10/31/2005 J Smit 8.5 Callenish Circle - Pitch.Black.Effects
10/31/2005 P Azevedo 6 Destinity - Synthetic Existence
10/31/2005 J Smit 6.5 Madball - Legacy
10/31/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Mythological Cold Towers - The Vanished Pantheon
10/31/2005 J Smit 7.5 The Bronx Casket Co. - Hellectric
10/31/2005 P Azevedo 5 Theatres des Vampires - Pleasure and Pain
10/31/2005 P Azevedo 7.5 Wormfood - France
10/26/2005 T DePalma 9.5 Earth - Hex: Or Printing in the Infernal Method
10/24/2005 J Smit 8.5 Dark Funeral - Attera Totus Sanctus
10/24/2005 J Smit 8 Face Down - The Will to Power
10/24/2005 A Marouchos 7 TenHornedBeast - Woe to You O Earth and Sea
10/20/2005 A Marouchos 7.5 Malasangre - Inversus
10/19/2005 T DePalma 6.5 Sunn O))) - Black One
10/18/2005 A McKay 4 Municipal Waste - Hazardous Mutation
10/17/2005 J Smit 8 1349 - Hellfire
10/17/2005 J Smit 9.5 Akercocke - Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone
10/17/2005 J Smit 8 Arch Enemy - Doomsday Machine
10/17/2005 J Smit 8 Circle of Dead Children - Zero Comfort Margin
10/17/2005 J Smit 4 Clawfinger - Hate Yourself With Style
10/17/2005 T DePalma 9 Crimson Massacre - The Luster of Pandemonium
10/17/2005 T DePalma 8 Erik Hinds - Reign in Blood
10/17/2005 J Smit 9.5 God Forbid - IV: Constitution of Treason
10/17/2005 J Smit 7.5 Gorefest - La Muerte
10/17/2005 J Smit 5 Must Missa - Target of Hate
10/17/2005 T DePalma 3.5 Through the Eyes of the Dead - Bloodlust
10/10/2005 P Azevedo 5 Annihilator - Schizo Deluxe
10/10/2005 J Smit 9 Bolt Thrower - Those Once Loyal
10/10/2005 P Azevedo 8.5 Cryptopsy - Once Was Not
10/10/2005 P Azevedo 5 Devilry - Muslim Genocide
10/10/2005 P Azevedo 7.5 Helrunar - Frostnacht
10/10/2005 P Azevedo 2 In Tormentata Quiete - In Tormentata Quiete
10/10/2005 P Azevedo 9 My Dying Bride - Sinamorata DVD
10/10/2005 N Shahpazov 8 Nebelung - Mistelteinn
10/10/2005 N Shahpazov 9 October Falls - Marras
10/10/2005 P Azevedo 7 Secrets of the Moon - The Exhibitions EP
10/10/2005 J Smit 8 Since the Flood - Valor & Vengeance
10/10/2005 J Smit 6 The Absence - From Your Grave
10/4/2005 A McKay 6 Old Man's Child - Vermin
10/3/2005 J Montague 8 Averse Sefira - Tetragrammatical Astygmata
10/3/2005 J Montague 8.5 Sigh - Gallows Gallery
10/3/2005 A McKay 8 Subterranean Masquerade - Suspended Animation Dreams
9/29/2005 T DePalma Changes - Twilight
9/29/2005 T DePalma 6 Fall of Empyrean - A Darkness Remembered
9/29/2005 Q Kalis 9 Henrik Nordvargr Bjorkk - Vitagen
9/29/2005 T DePalma 7 Jello Biafra & The Melvins - Sieg Howdy!
9/27/2005 J Montague 6 Negura Bunget - Inarborat Kosmos
9/27/2005 J Montague 7 Snowblood - Being and Becoming
9/27/2005 A McKay 4.5 Vanquished - Black Northern Storm
9/22/2005 A McKay 8 Scar Symmetry - Symmetric in Design
9/19/2005 T DePalma 9 Ashdautus - Shadow Plays of Grief and Pain
9/19/2005 J Montague 10 Deathspell Omega - Kénôse
9/19/2005 J Smit 9 Exodus - Shovel Headed Kill Machine
9/19/2005 T DePalma 8.5 Leviathan - A Silhouette in Splinters
9/19/2005 P Azevedo 8 Mors Principium Est - The Unborn
9/19/2005 J Smit 8 Paths of Possession - Promises in Blood
9/19/2005 J Smit 7 Scum - Gospels for the Sick
9/19/2005 J Smit 8.5 Soulfly - Dark Ages
9/19/2005 P Azevedo 6 The Elysian Fields - Suffering G.O.D. Almighty
9/19/2005 T DePalma 6.5 Twilight - Twilight
9/19/2005 P Azevedo 8 Ulver - Blood Inside
9/12/2005 P Azevedo 8 Antimatter - Planetary Confinement
9/12/2005 A McKay 7 Chasing Victory - I Call This Abandonment
9/12/2005 J Montague 2.5 Magwi - Magwi
9/12/2005 P Azevedo 8 Slumber - Fallout
9/12/2005 P Azevedo 7 The Black Dahlia Murder - Miasma
9/6/2005 Q Kalis 9.5 Drudkh - The Swan Road
9/6/2005 Q Kalis 9 Hate Forest - Sorrow
9/6/2005 Q Kalis Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio / Spiritual Front - Satyriasis: Somewhere Between Equilibrium and Nihilism
9/6/2005 Q Kalis 9.5 Raison d'Être - Reflections From the Time of Opening
9/2/2005 P Azevedo 7 Draconian - Arcane Rain Fell
9/2/2005 P Azevedo 8.5 Swallow the Sun - Ghosts of Loss
9/2/2005 P Azevedo 6 The Eternal - Sleep of Reason
8/29/2005 A McKay 3 Horna - Envaatnags Eflos Solf Esgantaavne
8/25/2005 T DePalma 3 Ani Kyd - Evil Needs Candy Too
8/25/2005 T DePalma 7.5 Infidel? / Castro! - Bioentropic Damage Fractal
8/25/2005 T DePalma 8.5 Skullflower - Orange Canyon Mind
8/25/2005 A McKay 8 Wetwork - Synod
8/24/2005 P Azevedo 7 Eljudner - Daudingekvider
8/24/2005 P Azevedo 8.5 Elysian Blaze - Cold Walls and Apparitions
8/24/2005 P Azevedo 9 Opeth - Ghost Reveries
8/24/2005 P Azevedo 5 Stillhet - Gjemt I Skyggene
8/22/2005 A McKay 3.5 Anubis Rising - Funerary Preamble
8/22/2005 J Smit 9 In Flames - Used & Abused: In Live We Trust DVD
8/22/2005 A McKay 7.5 Peccatum - The Moribund People
8/20/2005 A McKay 7 New Dead Radio - Avalon Bridge Will Burn
8/20/2005 J Smit 8.5 Rutthna - Doomsdaylight
8/12/2005 A McKay 9 Balzac - Out of the Grave and Into the Dark
8/12/2005 J Smit 7 Criminal - Sicario
8/12/2005 T DePalma 9.5 Deceased - As the Weird Travel On
8/12/2005 J Smit 8 Marc Rizzo - Colossalmyopia
8/12/2005 J Smit 6 Symphorce - Godspeed
8/12/2005 J Smit 7 The Duskfall - Lifetime Supply of Guilt
8/12/2005 T DePalma 7.5 Thrones - Day Late, Dollar Short
8/12/2005 J Smit 8.5 Yob - The Unreal Never Lived
7/28/2005 A Lineker 6.5 Galloglass - Legends From Now and Nevermore
7/23/2005 P Azevedo 8.5 Ataraxia / Autumn et sa Rose - La Via Verso il Cielo
7/23/2005 J Smit 4 Audrey Horne - No Hay Banda
7/23/2005 A McKay 6.5 Bane - The Note
7/23/2005 J Smit 3 Danzig - Il Demonio Nera
7/23/2005 P Azevedo 5.5 Deathboot - You Scream in Pain When I Crush Your Balls
7/23/2005 J Smit 8.5 Hypocrisy - Virus
7/23/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Origin Blood - Mr. Jakker Daw
7/23/2005 J Smit 8 Sargatanas Reign - Bloodwork
7/18/2005 T DePalma 7 Thralldom - Black Sun Resistance
7/18/2005 T DePalma 8 Velvet Cacoon - Northsuite
7/11/2005 J Smit 10 Nevermore - This Godless Endeavor
6/30/2005 T DePalma 6 Antiquus - Ramayana
6/29/2005 X Hoose 6.5 Gorerotted - A New Dawn for the Dead
6/29/2005 X Hoose 9 Ram-Zet - Intra
6/29/2005 X Hoose 8.5 Soilent Green - Confrontation
6/27/2005 T DePalma 5 Fogcrawler - Welcome to Your Suffering
6/27/2005 T DePalma 7 Lust - Genesis of a Satanic Race
6/27/2005 T DePalma 9 StarGazer - The Scream That Tore the Sky
6/20/2005 P Azevedo 7 Ad Hominem - Climax of Hatred
6/20/2005 P Azevedo 7 Azaghal - Codex Antitheus
6/20/2005 J Smit 7.5 Balatonizer - Occlused in Ottusity
6/20/2005 J Smit 6 Belef - Infection Purification
6/20/2005 J Smit 7.5 Deeds of Flesh - Crown of Souls
6/20/2005 J Smit 8 Devildriver - The Fury of Our Maker's Hand
6/20/2005 J Smit 8 Dew-Scented - Issue VI
6/20/2005 J Smit 9 Gehenna - WW
6/20/2005 P Azevedo 6 Grey - First Shade of...
6/20/2005 J Smit 8.5 Hate Eternal - I, Monarch
6/20/2005 J Smit 5 Leaves' Eyes - Vinland Saga
6/20/2005 J Smit 9 Obituary - Frozen in Time
6/20/2005 P Azevedo 8 The Vision Bleak - Carpathia
6/20/2005 J Smit 6 Trivium - Ascendancy
6/13/2005 J Montague 6.5 Sønderfall - Schlachtschiff Bismarck
6/9/2005 A McKay 5 Mercenary - 11 Dreams
6/8/2005 J Montague 8.5 Pelican - March Into the Sea
6/3/2005 Q Kalis 8.5 Beyond Sensory Perception - Pursuit of Pleasure
6/3/2005 Q Kalis 8 Kaamos - Lucifer Rising
6/3/2005 Q Kalis 7.5 Olen'k - Silently Nosiy
6/3/2005 Q Kalis 7 Wrath - Bloodstorm
5/31/2005 T DePalma 3 Black Harvest - Mute
5/31/2005 J Smit 7.5 Centinex - World
5/31/2005 J Smit 7.5 Darkane - Layers of Lies
5/31/2005 X Hoose 5 Disgorge - Parallels of Infinite Torture
5/31/2005 X Hoose 8 From Autumn to Ashes - Too Bad You're Beautiful
5/31/2005 A McKay 8.5 Graveworm - (N)utopia
5/31/2005 J Smit 7 Naglfar - Pariah
5/31/2005 J Smit 9.5 The Red Chord - Clients
5/31/2005 X Hoose 7 Turbonegro - Party Animals
5/24/2005 P Azevedo 8 Aphotic / Dusk - To Find New Darkness / The Slumber
5/24/2005 Q Kalis 9 Nokturnal Mortum - Weltanschauung
5/24/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Paradise Lost - Paradise Lost
5/24/2005 P Azevedo 7.5 The Firstborn - The Unclenching of Fists
5/23/2005 J Smit 8 Disiplin - Anti-Life
5/23/2005 J Smit 8 System of a Down - Mezmerize
5/18/2005 T DePalma 7 Buzzoven - Welcome to Violence
5/18/2005 T DePalma 6.5 Ludicra - Another Great Love Song
5/17/2005 T DePalma 7 Blut Aus Nord - Thematic Emanation of Archetypal Multiplicity
5/17/2005 T DePalma 8 Jesu - Jesu
5/13/2005 X Hoose 9 Anorexia Nervosa - Redemption Process
5/13/2005 X Hoose 5.5 Discordance Axis - Our Last Day
5/13/2005 X Hoose 8.5 Merzbow - Bariken
5/13/2005 J Smit 9.5 Nile - Annihilation of the Wicked
5/13/2005 X Hoose 8 Raging Speedhorn - How the Great Have Fallen
5/13/2005 P Azevedo 6 Sentenced - The Funeral Album
5/9/2005 J Montague 8.5 Graveland - Dawn of Iron Blades
5/5/2005 X Hoose 9 Aborted - The Archaic Abattoir
5/5/2005 X Hoose 8 Necrophagia - Harvest Ritual Volume I
5/5/2005 X Hoose 9 Unsane - Blood Run
5/3/2005 J Smit 8 Mindgrinder - Riot Detonator
4/28/2005 X Hoose 7 Engorged - Where Monsters Dwell
4/28/2005 X Hoose 7.5 Koldborn - The Devil of All Deals
4/28/2005 X Hoose 9 Lord Gore - Resickened
4/28/2005 X Hoose 5.5 The Bloodiest Night of My Life - An Agony in Eight Fits
4/27/2005 A McKay 4 Bleed the Sky - Paradigm in Entropy
4/27/2005 T DePalma 2 Of Human Bondage - The Goat Sessions Vol. 1
4/26/2005 P Azevedo 9 Evoken - Antithesis of Light
4/26/2005 P Azevedo 7.5 Frantic Bleep - The Sense Apparatus
4/26/2005 T DePalma 7 Krieg - Sono lo Scherno
4/26/2005 P Azevedo 6 The Axis of Perdition - Deleted Scenes From the Transition Hospital
4/19/2005 J Smit 8.5 Anorma - In Destruction
4/19/2005 J Smit 5 Arise - The Beautiful New World
4/19/2005 J Smit 7.5 Barcode - Showdown
4/19/2005 J Smit 8.5 Candlemass - Candlemass
4/19/2005 T DePalma 9.5 Changes - Orphan in the Storm
4/19/2005 J Smit 7 Code - Nouveau Gloaming
4/19/2005 J Smit 8.5 Crowbar - Lifesblood for the Downtrodden
4/19/2005 J Smit 7 Death Heaven - Techno Decomposition World
4/19/2005 J Smit 8 Divine Empire - Method of Execution
4/19/2005 J Smit 7.5 End of Days - Dedicated to the Extreme
4/19/2005 J Smit 5 HammerFall - Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken
4/19/2005 A McKay 8 Impellitteri - Pedal to the Metal
4/19/2005 J Smit 7 Meshuggah - Catch 33
4/19/2005 T DePalma 7.5 Methadrone - Retrogression
4/19/2005 C Flaaten 9.5 Moonsorrow - Verisäkeet
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 7 Abused Majesty - Serpenthrone
4/7/2005 Q Kalis 8 All My Faith Lost... - As You're Vanishing in Silence
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Angst - In Hoc Signo Vinces
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Beatrik - Requiem of December
4/7/2005 T DePalma 6 Belphegor - Goatreich - Fleshcult
4/7/2005 J Smit 9 Cephalic Carnage - Anomalies
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 8 Forgotten Tomb - Love's Burial Ground
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 5 Himinbjorg - Europa
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 5 Kryoburn - Enigmatic Existence
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 7 Mutilation - Conflict Inside
4/7/2005 J Smit 9.5 Napalm Death - The Code Is Red... Long Live the Code
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 2 Naumachia - Wrathorn
4/7/2005 J Smit 8 Origin - Echoes of Decimation
4/7/2005 Z Smith 6.5 Screams of Erida - Burn the World
4/7/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Shining - IV: The Eerie Cold
4/7/2005 A McKay 4 Thine Eyes Bleed - In the Wake of Separation
4/7/2005 T DePalma 3 Urgehal - Through Thick Fog Till Death
3/31/2005 J Montague 4 Grave - Fiendish Regression
3/31/2005 T DePalma 10 Infernum - Farewell
3/31/2005 T DePalma 0 Last Days of Humanity - In Advanced Haemorrhaging Conditions
3/31/2005 J Montague 9 Mortuary Drape - Buried in Time
3/31/2005 T DePalma 6.5 Nae'blis - Beyond the Light
3/23/2005 A McKay 9 Epoch of Unlight - The Continuum Hypothesis
3/23/2005 A McKay 8 HavocHate - Cycle of Pain
3/15/2005 T DePalma 7 Eternal - Satanic Templars of the Dark Age
3/15/2005 J Smit 6 Godless Truth - Arrogance of Supreme Power
3/15/2005 P Azevedo 8 Rapture - The Silent Stage
3/15/2005 J Smit 5 Richard Andersson's Space Odyssey - The Astral Episode
3/15/2005 T DePalma 7 Total Fucking Destruction - Compact Disc Version 1.0
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 7 Equilibrium - Turis Fratyr
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 7.5 Forlorn Legacy - Paths of Insanity
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 7 Klimt 1918 - Dopoguerra
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Mandrake - The Balance of Blue
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 6.5 Mantas - Zero Tolerance
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 8.5 Mourning Beloveth - A Murderous Circus
3/10/2005 A McKay 10 Novembers Doom - The Pale Haunt Departure
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 9.5 Primordial - The Gathering Wilderness
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 7 Skyclad - A Semblance of Normality
3/10/2005 P Azevedo 6 Wykked Wytch - Nefret
3/8/2005 D Rocher 2 Berserk - Return of the Ancient Laws
3/8/2005 J Smit 7.5 Defleshed - Reclaim the Beat
3/8/2005 T DePalma 9.5 High on Fire - Blessed Black Wings
3/8/2005 J Slone 7.5 Kaada and Patton - Romances
3/8/2005 D Rocher 8 Ondskapt - Draco Sit Mihi Dux
3/8/2005 J Smit 6 Overkill - Relixiv
3/8/2005 D Rocher 6 Tenebrum Infectus - Tenebrum Infectus
3/8/2005 D Rocher 1 Ywolf - Dream Warrior
2/22/2005 J Smit 8.5 A Venomous Concept - Retroactive Abortion
2/22/2005 J Smit 7 Blood Red Throne - Altered Genesis
2/22/2005 J Smit 5.5 Nightrage - Descent Into Chaos
2/22/2005 J Smit 7 Red Harvest - Internal Punishment Programs
2/22/2005 J Smit 3.5 Society 1 - The Sound That Ends Creation
2/22/2005 J Smit 7 Soilwork - Stabbing the Drama
2/22/2005 J Smit 10 Strapping Young Lad - Alien
2/17/2005 T DePalma 6 Basilisk - A Joyless March Through the Cold Lands
2/17/2005 T DePalma 1 Chainsaw Dissection - Blood, Gore, and Grindcore
2/17/2005 J Slone 8 Dälek - Absence
2/17/2005 T DePalma 3 Fozzy - All That Remains
1/31/2005 P Azevedo 9 Anathema - Were You There?
1/31/2005 B Meloon 8 Augury - Concealed
1/31/2005 P Azevedo 9.5 Dark Tranquillity - Character
1/31/2005 B Meloon 7 Delirium Endeavor - Twelve Cusp
1/31/2005 P Azevedo 4 Disconsolate - Crimson Pleasure
1/31/2005 P Azevedo 7 Opera IX - Anphisbena
1/20/2005 J Smit 6.5 All Shall Perish - Hate.Malice.Revenge
1/20/2005 J Smit 6.5 Communic - Conspiracy in Mind
1/20/2005 J Smit 5 Extol - Blueprint
1/20/2005 J Smit 9 Immolation - Harnessing Ruin
1/20/2005 B Meloon 8 Kadenzza - Into the Oriental Phantasma
1/20/2005 J Smit 9 Lamb of God - Ashes of the Wake
1/20/2005 J Slone 8.5 Morgion - Cloaked by Ages, Crowned in Earth
1/20/2005 B Meloon 7.5 Requiem Aeternam - Philosopher
1/20/2005 J Smit 3 Sabaton - Primo Victoria
1/20/2005 J Slone 9 The Gathering - Sleepy Buildings: A Semi-Acoustic Evening
1/20/2005 B Meloon 5 Winds - The Imaginary Direction of Time
1/20/2005 J Smit 6.5 Yyrkoon - Occult Medicine
1/14/2005 Q Kalis 8 In Slaughter Natives - Resurrection - The Return of a King
1/14/2005 J Slone 8 Secret Chiefs 3 - Book of Horizons
1/10/2005 M Noll 8 Anal Vomit - Demoniac Flagellations
1/10/2005 M Noll 8 Clandestine Blaze - Deliverers of Faith
1/10/2005 T DePalma 4 Inquisition - Magnificent Glorification of Lucifer
1/10/2005 T DePalma 7.5 Various - Listen Without Distraction - A Tribute to Kyuss
12/31/2004 J Smit 4 3 Inches of Blood - Advance & Vanquish
12/31/2004 M Noll 8.5 Axis of Advance - Obey
12/31/2004 M Noll 8 Baptism - Wisdom and Hate
12/31/2004 J Smit 7 Exmortem - Nihilistic Contentment
12/31/2004 M Noll 9 Hail - Inheritance of Evilness
12/31/2004 J Smit 7 Impious - Hellucinate
12/31/2004 J Smit 8 Lost Soul - Chaostream
12/31/2004 M Noll 9 Nachtmystium - Eulogy IV
12/31/2004 J Smit 8 Newborn Nemesis - Searching for Sanity
12/31/2004 M Noll 8 Tsjuder - Desert Northern Hell
12/31/2004 M Noll 4 Ulfsdalir - Christenhass