Coil Commemorate Enslave - _L'Infinita Vanità del Tutto_
(Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum, 2014)
by: Chaim Drishner (8 out of 10)
Coil Commemorate Enslave's _L'Infinita Vanità del Tutto_ is being reviewed back to back with Nova's stunning _Il Ritorno_, and it's quite interesting to notice the differences between those two contemporary Italian bands playing in the same niche of metal yet sounding so different from one another. While Nova play folk-oriented tunes with an industrial edge (mostly evident through the martial industrial parts and the processed vocals), a mongrel that spawns a unique and powerful black metal experience -- Coil Commemorate Enslave, on the other hand, lean toward the melodic and the shoegaze-y, yet forsake none of black metal's aesthetics and deliver the whole lot with vibrant power and conviction. There are two kinds of black metal schools nowadays we'd care to mention: the first aspires for the ultimate expression of darkness and depravity, and the other one is a sub-style of black metal that tries to converse with the stars. But wait! Look at the really good stargazing (ethereal/celestial) black metal outfits out there, such as Spectral Lore, Mare Cognitum, Darkspace, et cetera -- have those bands sacrificed brutality, speed and violence on the altar, in the process of shedding their earthly skin and becoming fully astral? On the contrary; they have maintained their fundamentally black metal essence, amplified it and have transformed into a sonic vehicle to the great beyond, a powerful an experience catered only by the best outfits out there (and there aren't many of those). These bands play violent, fast, ferocious, aggressive, venomous and dark black metal, and -still- remain airy, radiant and spiritual, almost sublime. Coil Commemorate Enslave are the intermediary then, the go-between, whose music is an exquisite balance between the two methods of operation: the dark and bleak and the sublimely emotional.This Italian band, possessing one of the strangest band names ever, contrary to the above mentioned country-mates Nova, own a more organic and 'natural' sound, less processed, harnessing some of the newer approach of delivering the most emotional music out there, by using elements that are not necessarily those of pure breed black metal (a hint of shoegaze, post-rock and ambient) and expressing those not too distinctively, throughout their otherwise basic black metal delivery. Traditionalists yes, yet not quite, in the base of CCE's metal lies a gritty, unpolished guitar tone that brings to mind the very raw sound of Immortal's _Diabolical Fullmoon Mysticism_; a monochromatic, abrasive sound that heralds coldness and bleakness.The Italian language, the only language used on this recording, gives the music an extra boost of uniqueness, articulated in a surprisingly clear and coherent manner despite the well-done raspy and angered vocal performance; so basically anyone who knows this language should be able to understand the lyrics without needing to actually read the booklet._L'Infinita Vanità del Tutto_ is an album that ties together past and present, tradition and evolution, raw power and emotion, rock 'n' roll and metal -- into one bundle of glorious tunes that emerge onto the surface once enough time has been invested in exploring this album's wonders. This album is still very much black metal, although it aspires to become more than the sum of its parts, by delivering, in a single classy swing, everything black metal has got to offer and occasionally more than just that.
Contact: https://atmfsssdtp.bandcamp.com/album/linfinita-vanit-del-tutto
(article published 2/5/2015)
